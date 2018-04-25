ARTS Pick: Margo Price tells her truth

Hailed as an up-and-coming country star, Margo Price has succeeded in telling her story through vivid songwriting and compelling performances. From the loss of her family’s farm, to selling her car and pawning her wedding ring to buy studio time, Price’s journey is authentically crafted into songs drawn from experience. Her sophomore album, All American Made, offers commentary on current politics. “I had a lot of people tell me I shouldn’t be giving my opinion, but as far as I’m concerned, there’s not a lot of doubt about the difference between right and wrong,” says Price.

