ARTS Pick: Marc Broussard keeps it authentic

Since the day he ripped through “Johnny B. Goode” at age 5 while sitting in with his father’s band, people have had their eye on Marc Broussard. His ability to blend classic R&B, rock and soul is enriched by his unique musical style, fueling a loyal fan base since the release of his debut album Momentary Setback in 2002. Broussard capitalizes on his authenticity by embarking on a long list of philanthropic deeds through music.

Thursday, February 8. $20-22, 6pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 South First St. 977-5590.