ARTS Pick: Marc Broussard keeps it authentic

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
As religious war ravaged central Europe in the early 17th century, cultural establishments in Germany suffered great losses including gigs for musicians and venues for performances—so, it’s no wonder that powerful works were composed in respite during this time. Small ensemble Zephyrus captures
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Since his early teenage years in suburban England, Declan McKenna has had a rebellious streak. Now, at 19, he blends his own brand of indie pop with politically charged issues to make his views known through music. Influenced by David Bowie and The Beatles, his melodies are making a massive
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
The rise of Time’s Up, the movement challenging sexism, harassment and abuse against women in the entertainment industry, has led to a tone deaf, contemptible yet predictable backlash. Spend enough time on social media and you’ll see two main counterarguments: There’s a witch hunt by women
By
Elizabeth Derby
|
Enter: a lively dinner party. Lots of crosstalk. Women in a startling array of historical costumes. There’s Isabella Bird, a 19th-century globe-trotter and well-educated author. There’s Joan the Pope, a ninth-century intellectual who lived as a man and briefly became the pope. There’s Dull
By
Erin O'Hare
|
In “Bosom Buddies,” the famous duet from the Broadway musical Mame, eccentric bohemian and title character Mame Dennis gives her friend, actress —and famed lush—Vera Charles a bit of advice: “I feel it’s my duty to tell you it’s time to adjust your age / You try to be Peg O’ My Heart, when
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Folk singer Bill Staines has been playing around the country for more than 40 years, from coffeehouses to nature centers. The New England native has blended subtle wit and imagination with the beauty of rivers, mountains, highways and backroads, over an impressive 26 albums. And if the mood
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Sigrid Eilertson likes to paint surrealistic images of creatures that straddle the line between the realistic and the fantastic, like larger-than-life goddesses and wild animals. She always works in a series, and she tends to work large—many of her paintings are 6 feet or taller. But for her
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
War has been a part of the human experience for all of recorded history. But what happens when the things that drive us to it are no longer a factor? Resources, borders, languages, religions; if we found ourselves in a situation where none of those things truly mattered, would we still find
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
Before she received a Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis at 39 years old, UVA writing professor Charlotte Matthews lived on a cattle farm. Whenever the farmer found a dead cow in the pasture, he bulldozed a grave and buried the animal. Matthews remembers the farmer whistling to himself in these
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The Front Porch teams with Appalachian State University professor and folklorist Cece Conway to explore West African influences and instruments through the folk akonting and the griot ngoni, which can be traced to the modern banjo. The Black and Global Roots Music Project will also feature
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Implementing massive bass riffs, pulsing drums, screaming guitars and sing-alongs, five-piece freak funk phenomenon Dr. Slothclaw bends the genre to its liking and you’re in for a wild ride. The musical titans push the limits of creativity with their outrageously fun “freak shows” and
By
Nick Rubin
|
Camila Cabello Camila (Sony) I don’t exactly follow Fifth Harmony, and I missed the controversy surrounding Camila Cabello’s split with the group. Hope I’m not supposed to hate her because this is just great pop—glossy but not oversaturated—“All These Years” and “Real Friends” are even
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
When Ruth B. posted her first Vine in 2013, it’s a safe bet she had no idea where it would take her. Her following grew quickly and as she became recognized as “the Vine chick” on the street, record labels began to rubberneck. Her debut EP, The Intro, made a splash on the pop scene, […]
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Blending the classic boot-tapping rhythm of country with the guitar tones of rock ‘n’ roll from the ’60s and ’70s, Jason Burke has become a musical staple in central Virginia and a huge supporter of the local scene. Following his 2015 release, Burning Daylight, Burke has enriched his live sound
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
From the ambient, simplistic beats of her track “high,” to the steady, head-bobbing chord progression of her latest cut “nightmare weekend,” local talent Maria DeHart’s music is as varied and unique as the town she plays in. DeHart takes the stage to celebrate the release of her new EP, Fade,
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
The world of Paul Thomas Anderson is one in which the mundane, everyday lives of its characters are already riveting before something positively insane happens. Look at his most recent films—had There Will Be Blood only been about the hunt for oil against a beautifully bleak landscape, you
By
Desire' Moses
|
Heralded as a pioneering figure in the field of music for more than five decades, composer and trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith’s artistic vision knows no bounds. Throughout his prolific career—which boasts upwards of 50 albums—Smith has delved deep into the power of sound, language and even color,
By
Raennah Lorne
|
Every day since Donald J. Trump became the Republican presidential nominee on July 21, 2016, local artist Warren Craghead has drawn him, or someone in his administration. Now six months’ worth of Craghead’s daily drawings have been published in a collection titled Trump Trump, Volume 1:
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Through songs and discussion, Horace Scruggs reveals messages, maps and signals in A View from a Train: Decoding the Stories and Music of the Underground Railroad. In this original presentation, Scruggs traces the geographical path and the contributions of abolitionists, including Harriet
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Before playing in C’ville, American rapper, singer-songwriter, musician, slam poet, writer and actor Saul Williams has appearances in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Belgium and Austria on his calendar. The global schedule speaks to the broad messages of the art activist, who emphasizes them with