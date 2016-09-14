ARTS Pick: Man on a Horse

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
An evening of solace and reflection brings the UVA glee club, chorus and a cappella groups from the university and the surrounding community together in concert for Women Against Violence: Rise Up. The healing, uplifting musical selections include “Still I Rise,” based on the poem by poet
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
On January 15, 2009, experienced pilot and aviation safety expert Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger saved the lives of all 155 people aboard US Airways Flight 1549, including his own, with only 208 seconds to turn what could have been a major disaster into the miracle the world saw. A collision with
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
For Lauren and Stephen Stonestreet, good hospitality runs in the family. As cicadas hum and the neighborhood sounds of 10th and Page reach the porch of their 1925 farmhouse on a Sunday afternoon, the siblings share stories of traveling missionaries and artists visiting their grandparents’ home
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
18 ways to fill your fall festival schedule
By
Erin O'Hare
|
According to Guinness World Records, the world’s largest cardboard sculpture, a massive 33′ x 33′ cardboard castle built in April and decorated by art students, is located in D-Park mall in Kowloon, Hong Kong, China. But probably not for long. Matthew Slaats has plans for IX Art
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
In a presidential election cycle where the real candidates have flipped the script on civility, you’d think that political comedy troupe Capitol Steps would be hard-pressed to wring more humor from the headlines. However, the group, founded as a holiday party gag in 1981 by former Capitol Hill
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Director Anne Fontaine’s The Innocents takes place in Warsaw in December 1945, when much of the world was ecstatic at the conclusion of World War II, yet those most affected were too deeply traumatized to feel anything close to relief. And for many in the occupied territory of Poland, the
By
Raennah Lorne
|
During the second weekend in September, members of the community will have the opportunity to view and contemplate art while enjoying the outdoors and mingling with neighbors in what local artist James Yates calls an “out of gallery” experience. “Yard Dreams” is a collective of installations in
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Through a fast-flowing, modern take on reggae, Richmond’s Mighty Joshua makes magical connections with his audience. The uplifting performer uses his art to fight HIV/AIDS and support children’s programs in Africa with a passion that’s resulted in garnering the official title of Virginia Reggae
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
No film is completely perfect, but it takes a special kind of wrongheadedness to make a decision that completely divorces an audience from enjoyment by being both morally repugnant and betraying its own narrative. This is the experience of watching Don’t Breathe, technical wunderkind Fede
By
Erin O'Hare
|
In May 2015, housemates Judith Young and Will Mullany went to the Paramount Theater for a screening of Salad Days: A Decade of Punk in Washington, D.C. (1980-90). In the cushy theater seats, they watched how the early D.C. DIY scene unfolded, how now-legendary bands such as Bad Brains, Minor
By
Elizabeth Derby
|
The last time I went on an online date, I found myself at Buffalo Wild Wings with a guy named Tony. It was 2010, and I was living on the New Jersey shore at the time. (He was actually the second Tony I’d gone out with, it being the Jersey shore.) I remember feeling…underwhelmed. Missing
By
Nick Rubin
|
Thee Oh Sees A Weird Exits (Castle Face) Led by John Dwyer, garage-psych wrecking crew Thee Oh Sees has churned out 15 albums, the latest being A Weird Exits. It covers familiar territory, though previous forays into jangly, poppy material have been obliterated. For the uninitiated, A Weird
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Over the course of two decades and 14 LPs, of Montreal’s Kevin Barnes has established himself as a bit of a sonic chameleon while usually covered in glitter. He swallowed up ’60s psych-pop, Prince-ly funk and glassy prog while morphing deftly between the personal and the fantastical. On the new
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
First Fridays: September 2 “There’s something compelling about taking something small and making it large,” says local artist Lou Haney, whose gouache on yupo paper paintings of larger-than-life fruit at various stages of maturity will hang at The Garage in September. “When an object normally
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
All the performers in this variety show have been assassinated, except for Drew the Dramatic Fool, and the show must go on or he’s next. Drew attempts to perform every act, from juggling 36 balls to sawing someone in half, in a bumbling, comical examination of fear processed through stage
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Unassuming upstate New York farm boy Sawyer Fredericks broke onto the national scene after winning star-maker reality TV show “The Voice,” under the guidance of coach Pharrell Williams. The contemporary folk singer won the hearts of fans with Ray LaMontagne and Neil Young tunes channeled
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Back in 2005, Jewish-American beatboxer and rapper Matisyahu, heavily influenced by scat- and hazzan-style singing, joined jam band Phish on stage at Bonnaroo for two songs that turned into an improvisational display of lyrical gymnastics, and Matisyahu’s passion for full-band improvisation was
By
Jedd Ferris
|
For the fourth straight year, the Lockn’ Festival will return to the Oak Ridge Farm in Arrington. Once again, the musical marathon will offer a deep roster of heavyweights in the worlds of jam and roots rock, boasting big sets by Phish, My Morning Jacket, Ween, Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead
By
Raennah Lorne
|
One of the earliest ordinances against cross-dressing was passed in Columbus, Ohio, in 1848, making it illegal for someone to appear in public “in a dress not belonging to his or her sex.” While police enforced such laws on public streets and jailed offenders, the impersonation of women by men,