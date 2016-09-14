ARTS Pick: Man on a Horse

Compiled as a supergroup of local players, Man on a Horse brings together drummer Stuart Gunter, harmonica world champion Gary Green and bassist Andy Waldeck, with guitarist and songwriter Peyton Tochterman. Riding a stampede of talent, this band plays pure, Virginia rock for a laid-back, raise-your-glass, head-swinging good time.

Thursday, September 15, 6pm. $8-10. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.