ARTS Pick: Man About a Horse shows off their music

If bluegrass doesn’t typically grab your attention, Man About a Horse might be the band to change that. This five-piece from Philadelphia is on a mission to transform the folksy genre into dance music. Formed in 2014, the group employs mandolin, fiddle and banjo to create an up-tempo sound that both pays homage to and revitalizes its bluegrass origins with sets that combine original tracks and fiery covers of pop songs, accented by the band’s iconic horsehead mask.

Friday, June 22. Free, 8pm. The Garage, 100 W. Jefferson St. thegaragecville.com.