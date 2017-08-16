ARTS Pick: Lyle Lovett

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band return to the Pavilion on Wednesday.
8/16/17

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band is no small venture—the 13-piece group backs Lovett on everything from violin to guitar to trombone, swinging through jazz and pickin’ out country with a variety of crowd-pleasers. With 14 records and almost four decades of touring, the four-time Grammy winner continues to define his own musical niche.

Wednesday, August 16. $35-49, 7pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4910.

