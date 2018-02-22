ARTS Pick: Luke Bryan puts a new spin on country

Country superstar Luke Bryan’s hit songs put a contemporary spin on broken hearts and driving trucks, allowing him to shift from mainstream to the hip-hop, rock world of bro-country—a term he rejects, but it seems appropriate for a guy who’s been named Entertainer of the Year by the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association, and has released songs titled “Country Man” and “Country Girl (Shake It for Me),” as well as “Huntin,’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day.” He’s on the road, playing tracks from What Makes You Country, released in December.

Saturday, February 24. $53.75-93, 7pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 575-8497.