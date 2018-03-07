ARTS Pick: Lucy Dacus answers some big questions

Being cautious has never been in Lucy Dacus’ playbook. Comfortable with big questions and lyrically confident, Dacus is still riding a wave of accolades from her debut, No Burden, an album that pegged her as someone to watch. Of her latest release, Historian, C-VILLE’s Nick Rubin says Dacus delivers “disarming frankness and old-soul wisdom.” Supported on all sides by brazen, heartfelt indie rock, Dacus continues her musical movement of grace and power.

Wednesday, March 7. $12-15, 6:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.