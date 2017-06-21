ARTS Pick: Lovefest

6/21/17 at 6:00 AM

Forty bands. Two stages. 23 hours of music. Lovefest is a response through art to the civil rights struggles shaking the community. From early-morning meditation to midday belly dancing to late-night gypsy punk, the festival offers a weekend of immersion in the love and passion of local artists. The lineup features well-known community musicians including Black Masala, Mighty Joshua and Eli Cook.

Saturday, June 24 & Sunday, June 25. $25-40. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. 218-8686.

