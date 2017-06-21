ARTS Pick: Lovefest

By
Erin O'Hare
|
By Erin O'Hare | Ayanna Dookie got her start in comedy by talking shit in the Black Engineers Society student lounge at the University of Maryland. She'd sit around at lunch, telling jokes and poking fun at fellow students who found her so entertaining they'd come to the lounge, sometimes bringing friends from
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
By Kristofer Jenson | The story of Rough Night centers around a disastrous bachelorette weekend organized by an old friend who doesn't know the difference between entertaining someone and monopolizing her time—which is a distinction the movie itself also has difficulty making. Featuring a terrific cast with great
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By C-VILLE Writers | A Mexican bass player, a French guitarist, a keyboardist from Philadelphia and a drummer from Miami walk into a bar—and take the stage. Hopefully you're in the audience to witness the cool vibes and easy grooves of Electric Kif's blend of funk, soul and jazz. Originally hailing from Florida,
By
Erin O'Hare
|
By Erin O'Hare | It's a warm June afternoon in Richmond, and Sarah White relaxes onto a wooden bench underneath a verdant tree in the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts garden. A slow breeze rustles garden life and pushes lethargic cotton candy clouds through the cerulean sky. "Isn't she amazing?," White asks,
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By C-VILLE Writers | Short films pack a long-lasting punch at the Black Maria Film Festival, where a five-minute movie can leave you pondering for days. Returning for its 36th year, the festival showcases a dynamic selection of international filmmakers, including Richmond's Ying-Fang Shen with In The Waves, which
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By C-VILLE Writers | There's a valuable lesson to learn from the music of Nora Jane Struthers—and it's that showing vulnerability takes a gritty kind of personal strength. Struthers wears her heart on her sleeve on her most recent album, Wake, which is powered by her signature bluegrass-tinged rock, and tells a
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By C-VILLE Writers | You already know that Sheryl Crow is the voice behind a long list of top-40 songs, from "Soak Up the Sun" to "Everyday is a Winding Road." But did you know she is also an outspoken supporter of a number of charities, from the Children's Defense Fund and AIDS research to the Special Olympics and
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By C-VILLE Writers | Are you alone? Are you searching? Do you have visions? Have you been receiving their messages? These are the questions posed in the bio of Asheville, North Carolina's Playdate, a band that credits a distressed mental state for its inception. The duo joins heartfelt, modern synth-pop outfit
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
By Mary Shea Valliant | During his first year at UVA, Louis Smith felt homesick. He missed his hometown, Virginia Beach, and places like Kendall Street, a beach access road where Smith and friends lit bonfires and watched fireworks. Fast forward five years, and Smith, still in Charlottesville, feels right at home.
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By C-VILLE Writers | When rock band Trees on Fire went on hiatus a few years ago, not only did the local scene lose a source of rhythmic, groove-driven innovation, but a passionate voice in the fight for protecting the environment was disbanded. The group is reuniting to head up a new family-friendly music festival
By
Raennah Lorne
|
By Raennah Lorne | "My fascination with the Underground Railroad began in elementary school," says photographer Jeanine Michna-Bales in an email. "It was part of our school curriculum and I remember just being amazed that people had to go through this long journey in order to be free." Michna-Bales, now
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
By Kristofer Jenson | Well, the good news is that The Mummy is not a remake of the 1999 Stephen Sommers film starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz (itself a remake of the 1932 film by Karl Freund starring Boris Karloff). The bad news is, well, everything else. Where the 1999 film was self-serious and knowingly
By
Erin O'Hare
|
By Erin O'Hare | A mysterious woman named Iz arrives at a sanatorium-cum-medical spa, completely mute. She's brought in by her husband who explains that one night, while putting their son down to sleep, Iz stopped singing mid-lullaby and hasn't uttered a word since. Everyone at the sanatorium/spa finds Iz—and
By
Nick Rubin
|
By Nick Rubin | Justin Townes Earle Kids in the Street (New West) Being Steve Earle's son and Townes Van Zandt's namesake unfairly provokes expectations of preternatural songwriting gifts. Happily, on Kids in the Street, oft-troubled Justin Townes Earle lives up to his lineage. It kicks off with the Stones-y
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By C-VILLE Writers | There's no lack of love for '80s pop culture these days, and no one covers it better live than The Legwarmers. Chet Reno, Lavaar Huxtable, Roxanne Rio, Captain Morgan Pondo and Clarence McFly proudly champion the top hits from a decade that's grown more rad through romantic nostalgia. Still,
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
By Kristofer Jenson | It was never fair that Wonder Woman would have to carry the burden of rescuing DC's entire cinematic future from the obnoxious, overlong, joyless clunkers that came before it. Thankfully, it not only rises to the occasion of being the best movie of this series, but is an enjoyable and
By
Erin O'Hare
|
By Erin O'Hare | On a recent Friday night, a bunch of punk rockers in patch- and pin- covered jean jackets, cutoff shorts and moth-eaten band T-shirts packed into the front room at Magnolia House. Some donned well-worn baseball caps, two wore dreadlocks, one wore a dangly yin-yang earring. Charlottesville punk
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By C-VILLE Writers | African percussionist Mighty Joshua raises consciousness while glasses clink and the sun slips down behind pastoral, sloping vineyards at the Sunsets Become Eclectic music series. As a founding member of Richmond's reggae scene, Joshua has performed with a number of bands, including Jah
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By C-VILLE Writers | James Vincent McMorrow's True Care could be named True Confessions, judging by a statement the Irishman posted on his website about crafting the new album. "Lot of one takes with no click tracks, in a room moving from sound to sound, idea to idea," McMorrow writes. "I wasn't doing any of that
By
Erin O'Hare
|
By Erin O'Hare | When Maximilian Schele De Vere arrived in Scott Nolley's art conservation studio in Richmond, he was in rough shape. Covered in years' worth of dust, tobacco residue and coal-fire furnace soot, Schele De Vere—or rather his portrait, rendered in oil paint on canvas by Louis Mathieu Didier