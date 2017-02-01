ARTS Pick: Love Letters

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Broadway vets and married couple Kenneth H. Waller and Linda Poser star in Love Letters at Four County Players. Broadway vets and married couple Kenneth H. Waller and Linda Poser star in Love Letters at Four County Players.
Arts


2/01/17 at 1:42 PM

A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters takes a poignant look at what passes between two people who share a deep bond despite vastly different lives. Childhood friends Melissa and Andrew correspond over 50 years, revealing a lifelong connection that examines multiple angles of human emotion. Broadway vets and real-life married couple Linda Poser and Kenneth H. Waller star in a pre-technology love story directed by Linda Zuby.

Through February 12. $15, times vary. Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. (540) 832-5355.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy