ARTS Pick: The Love Language

8/08/18 at 6:00 AM

Ranging from lo-fi, energetic acoustic tracks to gleaming songs rooted in pop, The Love Language’s new album, Baby Grand, got rolling with demos made in “a cavernous Virginia hammock factory” before the band’s relocation to the West Coast. Stuart McLamb’s lyrics are elevated by his effortless falsetto, running the gamut of romance with songs of love lost, unrequited, or recently found.

Monday, August 13. $12-14, 8:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

