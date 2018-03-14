ARTS Pick: Locust Honey adds vintage quality to bluegrass music

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Chloe Edmonstone and Meredith Watson bring liveliness and experience to the mixture of bluegrass and traditional music that is Locust Honey. Publicity photo Chloe Edmonstone and Meredith Watson bring liveliness and experience to the mixture of bluegrass and traditional music that is Locust Honey. Publicity photo
Arts


3/14/18 at 11:32 AM

Chloe Edmonstone and Meredith Watson bring liveliness and experience to the mixture of bluegrass and traditional music that is Locust Honey. The American duo adds a vintage quality to its original songs, as well as on classic, prewar arrangements with a rotation of fiddles, open-back banjo, acoustic and resonator guitar. John Miller has joined the duo on tour since 2012, and the Irish Post says, “This is American Roots music at it’s best.”

Thursday, March 15. $11-13, 7pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 817-2633.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy