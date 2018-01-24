ARTS Pick: Local musician Maria DeHart releases new EP

Maria DeHart takes the stage to celebrate the release of her new EP, Fade, with the help of fellow C’ville musicians Gio, Noah Zeidman and J. Perla. Publicity photo Maria DeHart takes the stage to celebrate the release of her new EP, Fade, with the help of fellow C’ville musicians Gio, Noah Zeidman and J. Perla. Publicity photo
1/24/18 at 7:01 AM

From the ambient, simplistic beats of her track “high,” to the steady, head-bobbing chord progression of her latest cut “nightmare weekend,” local talent Maria DeHart’s music is as varied and unique as the town she plays in. DeHart takes the stage to celebrate the release of her new EP, Fade, with the help of fellow C’ville musicians Gio, Noah Zeidman and J. Perla.

Friday, January 26. Free, 9pm. Trash House, 1411 Gordon Ave.

