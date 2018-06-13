ARTS Pick: Liz Cooper goes from golf clubs to rock clubs

The psychedelic folk-rock band Liz Cooper and the Stampede formed at the unlikeliest of places—a golf course. Two things in life came easily to Cooper: golf and music. So, when she moved to Nashville, she found work at a country club, and eventually recorded her first EP with some co-workers. From there, she added Ky Baker on drums and Grant Prettyman on bass, forming the three-piece group that now creates the mad mixture of rock, folk and psychedelic sounds that took them from golf clubs to rock clubs.

Wednesday, June 13. $7-10, 6:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.