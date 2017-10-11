ARTS Pick: Liz Carrnage

Former Charlottesville resident Liz Carrnage returns with a comedic lineup that includes Keith Marcell, Brandon Beswick, Richard Woody and Paige Campbell. Publicity photo
Arts


10/11/17 at 7:00 AM

The laughs arrive via I-64 as Liz Carrnage hosts her funny mates from RVA for a night of clean comedy that’s adult in nature, but not explicit. The former Charlottesville resident returns with a lineup that includes Keith Marcell, Brandon Beswick, Richard Woody and Paige Campbell.

Thursday, October 12. $5, 6pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 817-2633.

