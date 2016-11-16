ARTS Pick: Little Women

The classic tale of Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March returns to the stage this weekend when the Albemarle High School Players present an adaptation of Little Women, Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel about a saintly Civil War-era New England mother and her four well-adjusted, independent-minded daughters whose father is serving in the Union Army. “Little Women has been on my directing bucket list for more than three decades,” says Fay Cunningham, AHS’s longtime drama teacher and the show’s director. “My sister portrayed Jo when she was a senior at Scottsville High School in 1958.”

Through Saturday 11/19. $5-10, 8pm. Albemarle High School, 2775 Hydraulic Rd. ahspresents.seatyourself.biz.