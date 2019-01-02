ARTS Pick: Little Ozzy

His middle part is nearly as symmetrical as the real Ozzy Osbourne’s—and with the signature circular sunglasses and a feature in Rolling Stone, Lin Doak, the 4’8″ frontman of Little Ozzy (right), is well on his way to inheriting the crown from the original Prince of Darkness. Little Ozzy’s gained the attention of the original by performing Black Sabbath cover shows nationally, and big Ozzy says he “honestly” sounds just like him.

Friday 1/4 $15-17, 9pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.