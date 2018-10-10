Arts Pick: The Lion in Winter

10/10/18 at 3:57 PM

It’s 1183, and Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine is in prison for raising an army against her husband King Henry II—except during the holidays. Written in 1966, the comedic and dramatic play The Lion in Winter follows the Plantagenet family’s fight for the throne during the Christmas season. Directed by Clinton Johnston, this adaptation magnifies the complexity of family on a royal scale.

Friday 10/12

$15, times vary. Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. (540) 832-5355.

