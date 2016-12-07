ARTS Pick: The Lightmare Before Christmas

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Corey Gorey joins The Lightmare Before Christmas lineup for a solo set at the Tea Bazaar on Saturday. Publicity photo Corey Gorey joins The Lightmare Before Christmas lineup for a solo set at the Tea Bazaar on Saturday. Publicity photo
Arts


12/07/16 at 1:09 PM

Moody times call for moody tunes. Locally stacked triple bill The Lightmare Before Christmas featuring the darkwave of Jaquardini speaks volumes to our need for something darker than the blues with the cathartic space beats of This Hollow Machine and the Brickbats’ Corey Gorey in a goth solo set.

Saturday, December 10. $7, 9pm. Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar, 414 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 293-9947.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy