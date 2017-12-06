ARTS Pick: Let There Be Light

By
C-VILLE Writers
When the six-piece band The Apache Relay quietly ended, brothers Michael and Ben Ford decided to work as a duo, and Airpark was born. One year later, the siblings are creating forward-thinking pop music, mixing vocal harmonies with minimal instrumentation manifested in emotional vibes that
By
C-VILLE Writers
When guitarist and singer-songwriter David Rawlings put together his third album, Poor David’s Almanack, he created a story written in the timeless language of American folk. Blending electric and acoustic guitar with twangy vocals, the album took shape in Nashville, where Rawlings was joined
By
C-VILLE Writers
After releasing a number of songs as a national recording artist and working with Tyler Perry on Madea Goes to Jail, Chad Lawson Cooper turned to theater for a project that combines passion, education and an emotional quest for slavery reparation in Justice on Trial: Black Lives Matter Too.
By
Erin O'Hare
Sitting on a cushioned bench in the back room of the Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar, Phil Green takes a drag from a hookah hose and exhales a stream of hazy smoke that hangs in the fading afternoon sunlight before recalling an early memory. In that memory, Green’s about 6 years old, riding around in
By
Raennah Lorne
Writer and performer Ann Randolph has lived an amazing life. In college, rather than paying to live in a dorm, she lived in the schizophrenic unit of a state mental hospital in exchange for writing plays with patients. She worked the graveyard shift at a homeless shelter for minimum wage for 10
By
Nick Rubin
Mavis Staples If All I Was Was Black (Anti-Records) I haven’t been checking out the Jeff Tweedy- Mavis Staples collaborations of the last few years—apparently, I have been a fool. If All I Was Was Black is a nearly-miraculous alchemy of Staples’ gospel-soul and everything Tweedy throws at her.
By
Raennah Lorne
Deirdra McAfee and BettyJoyce Nash first met 10 years ago as teacher and student (respectively) in a creative writing class in Richmond, where they both lived at the time. Nash, a journalist who had recently turned to fiction, was surprised when a gun turned up in a story she was writing. “My
By
Erin O'Hare
First Fridays: December 1 “Every artist starts with something inside themselves that feels true to them,” says sculptor and installation artist Ivy Naté. “I’m not sure what came first for me…balancing chaos and order, or reinventing the obvious.” “I feel lucky that at times I am able to
By
C-VILLE Writers
Kamasi Washington has played alongside some of the biggest names in hip-hop, funk, jazz and soul—Lauryn Hill, Nas, Chaka Khan, Herbie Hancock, Thundercat and Raphael Saadiq among them. But after turning heads with his playing and arrangements on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly in 2015, and
By
C-VILLE Writers
After leaving the popular Celtic folk band Solas, John Doyle was in high demand on the music scene. Brought up in a musical family, Doyle gained prominence through his signature sound on guitar as well as his heartfelt vocals and commanding performances. His Irish heritage is evident in his
By
C-VILLE Writers
Everyone loves the classic holiday stories, but, let’s be honest, we’ve seen it all—Christmas past, present and future. Instead of choosing one, the creators of Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) perform every yuletide tale they can muster, flying through costumes and carols,
By
C-VILLE Writers
Returning for the sixth installment of his annual Christmas tour, Robert Earl Keen has always had a special place for the holidays in his Americana-infused heart. Since 1984, Keen has crafted 19 albums, among them his holiday fan-favorite, Merry Christmas from the Family. He pours his energy,
By
Mary Shea Valliant
The next time you use the Water Street and Second Street crosswalk, look in the Live Arts window. There’s a light on in the lobby—the theater’s ghost light. It’s small and casts yellow light from a transparent glass shade, and, according to superstition, keeps ghosts from haunting the theater
By
Kristofer Jenson
Having written and co-directed films in the past, Greta Gerwig makes her debut as sole writer-director with Lady Bird, easily one of the year’s best films. Funny, insightful and deeply personal, yet wholly relatable for anyone who’s ever lived through the difficulty of attempting to define
By
Erin O'Hare
In the 20-odd years of Ned Oldham’s musical life, he’s been a pendulum, swinging back and forth between writing his own words and using those of others. “I get tired of the sound of my own lyrical voice,” says Oldham. And so since releasing the 7-inch record Hello My/The Free Web with The
By
C-VILLE Writers
Hailed as “rock stars of Renaissance vocal music” by the New York Times, The Tallis Scholars are a British ensemble dedicated to the sacred vocal music of the Renaissance. Founded by famed choral conductor and musicologist Peter Phillips in 1973, the group has gained international acclaim by
By
C-VILLE Writers
Local club fixture Travis Elliott has a new album entitled Get In Love, and he’s making a holiday celebration of its release with his friends, who are also a talented group of musicians including Tucker Rogers, Joe Lawlor, Johnny Stubblefield (Parachute), Seth Green (former Sons of Bill
By
C-VILLE Writers
Combining puppetry and dance with dazzling visual effects, Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas takes the audience through a neon tale of family, friendship and hope. The production’s creative team designed sculptures and costumes using electroluminescent wire arrangements to tell the
By
Nick Rubin
Bill MacKay & Ryley Walker SpiderBeetleBee (Drag City) I came down hard on Ryley Walker’s voice on his last solo record, openly wishing for an instrumental affair—and whoa, I had no idea he had such a project up and running already. SpiderBeetleBee is the second album of acoustic guitar
By
C-VILLE Writers
Is there anything left to be said about life, death, food, money and love? Local folk-punk band The Can-Do Attitude thinks there’s always something new and delightfully weird to discover, making its case with tracks like “Popcorn” (“One day we’ll hit an asteroid and all of the corn will be