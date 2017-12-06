ARTS Pick: Let There Be Light

At PVCC's Let There Be Light, an illuminating art gallery celebrating the winter solstice, 26 artists present 21 light-centered art installations, creating a magical glow that cuts through winter's early nightfall. Courtesy photo
12/06/17 at 6:34 AM

Ever seen a cake go up in flames, or bamboo bathed in blue beams? At PVCC’s Let There Be Light, an illuminating art gallery celebrating the winter solstice, 26 artists present 21 light-centered art installations, creating a magical glow that
cuts through winter’s early nightfall. Bring a flashlight to find your way through the diverse array of mediums, with stops for holiday treats and hot chocolate.

Friday, December 8. Free, 6pm. The V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, 501 College Dr. 961-5376.

