ARTS Pick: ‘Let There Be Light’

Despite the short days and early nightfall, there’s light on the horizon at the 10th annual “Let There Be Light” installation. James Yates curates an eye-dazzling array of work from area artists that challenges the senses and offers magical perspectives, including Yates’ “Luminous Egg Hunt,” which he says is “drawn from the writings of Carlos Castaneda, which refers to the energetic configuration of humans that can be seen by seers or shaman from his shamanic lineage.”

Friday, December 9. Free, 6pm. PVCC, V. Earl Dickinson Building, 501 College Dr. 977-6918.