ARTS Pick: The Legwarmers

There’s no lack of love for ’80s pop culture these days, and no one covers it better live than The Legwarmers. Chet Reno, Lavaar Huxtable, Roxanne Rio, Captain Morgan Pondo and Clarence McFly proudly champion the top hits from a decade that’s grown more rad through romantic nostalgia. Still, nobody can defend the shoulder pads or those gnarly MC Hammer pants.
‘Housing2Home’ connects through the power of art
Sometimes art is so public—in galleries, in gardens, on exterior walls of buildings—that unless we purchase it ourselves, we forget that it may go on to live a private life inside a home, becoming part of the fabric of lived human experience. In the case of “Housing2Home,” this month’s
‘Wonder Woman’ flips the script on the DC Universe slump
It was never fair that Wonder Woman would have to carry the burden of rescuing DC’s entire cinematic future from the obnoxious, overlong, joyless clunkers that came before it. Thankfully, it not only rises to the occasion of being the best movie of this series, but is an enjoyable and
Haircut’s perspective strikes a hot chord
On a recent Friday night, a bunch of punk rockers in patch- and pin- covered jean jackets, cutoff shorts and moth-eaten band T-shirts packed into the front room at Magnolia House. Some donned well-worn baseball caps, two wore dreadlocks, one wore a dangly yin-yang earring. Charlottesville punk
ARTS Pick: Mighty Joshua
African percussionist Mighty Joshua raises consciousness while glasses clink and the sun slips down behind pastoral, sloping vineyards at the Sunsets Become Eclectic music series. As a founding member of Richmond’s reggae scene, Joshua has performed with a number of bands, including Jah
ARTS Pick: James Vincent McMorrow
James Vincent McMorrow’s True Care could be named True Confessions, judging by a statement the Irishman posted on his website about crafting the new album. “Lot of one takes with no click tracks, in a room moving from sound to sound, idea to idea,” McMorrow writes. “I wasn’t doing any of that
Fralin exhibition tells a story beyond the gallery walls
When Maximilian Schele De Vere arrived in Scott Nolley’s art conservation studio in Richmond, he was in rough shape. Covered in years’ worth of dust, tobacco residue and coal-fire furnace soot, Schele De Vere—or rather his portrait, rendered in oil paint on canvas by Louis Mathieu Didier
ARTS Picks: Pops at the Paramount
There’s a little something for everyone in Pops at the Paramount, where the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia will perform Summer Lovin.’ The program features tunes from a wide range of musicals, such as Hello Dolly!, Hamilton: An American Musical and Grease, and is led by
ARTS Picks: Wes Swing
The second album from chamber pop cellist Wes Swing traces its origin to California, Texas and Washington, D.C. While composing in San Francisco, Swing struggled to overcome a wrist injury, before reconnecting with producer Paul Curreri (living in Austin at the time) who was facing his own
ARTS Picks: Krish Mohan
Indian stand-up comedian and writer Krish Mohan avoids the easy jokes, choosing instead to build funny stories by forcing the audience into his shoes. His 2016 album, How Not To Fit In, runs through a list of awkward topics such as a dolphin with six arms, the lack of originality in racism and
New Boss taps into a collective stream of consciousness on new record
What’s in a name? For local alternative rock band New Boss, a name contains momentum for a song. Most New Boss songs begin with lead guitarist Thomas Dean, who will write a guitar riff that reminds him, usually, of another song or a certain sound. He’ll create a demo around the riff and share
First Fridays: June 2
“My artwork smells very appealing, if you like Indian food,” says Charlottesville illustrator Paul Hostetler, whose work will be on display this month in the McGuffey Art Center Lower Hall Gallery. “And I hope that previous sentence makes people lean up and smell my art during the show. Then
Movie review: Baywatch can’t save itself from a lack of focus
The big-screen Baywatch isn’t the worst movie ever made—just the most pointless. There are occasional laughs but it can’t be called funny. The performers are charming and committed, but it’s not exactly well acted. Everyone was hired for a job: They did it, took lunch, got paid and went home
Album reviews: Juana Molina, Penguin Café and Kweku Collins
Juana Molina Halo (Crammed Discs) Starting with her enchanting Segundo album, Juana Molina has cultivated such an indelible style that it might seem confusing if she deviated. Her music comprises repetitive acoustic guitar patterns, wavery keyboard tones, rubbery bass figures and rhythm tracks
ARTS Pick: In Full
That first hour on Friday after 5 o’clock is special. The window to the weekend opens up, a breeze of freedom summons—the boss is off your back, deadlines are met, the deal has closed—and it’s time to tilt a few back. Rock-solid cover band, a jukebox come to life, In Full is right there with
Henry Hoke’s film work inspires a short story collection
Charlottesville native Henry Hoke remembers writing stories and poems while a student at Venable Elementary. “I think I always made things up,” he says. “I always came from places of imagination.” He left the city at age 18 to study film at NYU. After living in the world of film, first in New
ARTS Pick: Kat Somers
Local singer-songwriter Kat Somers has been performing and writing music since sixth grade. Her earnest, original tunes float on sunny melodies, acoustic picking and lyrics sung from the gut in a voice that powers its message through. The recent college grad embarks on a busy summer schedule
Breakers dabbles in the fifth dimension on new album
On a warm Monday evening, the four members of Breakers sit comfortably on wicker couches under a covered porch in Belmont. In the glow of multicolored Christmas lights, they share beers and take turns snuggling Batman, drummer Vicente Arroyo’s dog, clad in a red, yellow and green collar, in
Alien: Covenant fails to perpetuate the franchise
When a movie crash lands due to its own misguidedness, the common question is, “What were the filmmakers thinking?” In the case of Alien: Covenant, we know exactly what Ridley Scott was thinking because he won’t stop broadcasting the film’s metaphors or applauding the foreshadowing long enough
ARTS Pick: Goodnight Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet)
In Goodnight Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet), literature scholar and self-described old maid Constance Ledbelly has reason to believe that two of Shakespeare’s iconic tragedies, Othello and Romeo and Juliet, were not originally written as tragedies at all. Too timid to show her skeptical boss
Album reviews: Devon Sproule, Adar, Wes Swing, Cream Dream, Gold Connections and Haircut
Devon Sproule The Gold String (Tin Angel) After time in Texas and England, Devon Sproule’s return to central Virginia was rightly celebrated by local fans of the Canada-born, Twin Oaks-raised singer-songwriter. On The Gold String, Sproule weaves stories rich with touching details (“Here we are,