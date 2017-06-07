ARTS Pick: The Legwarmers

6/07/17 at 7:00 AM

There’s no lack of love for ’80s pop culture these days, and no one covers it better live than The Legwarmers. Chet Reno, Lavaar Huxtable, Roxanne Rio, Captain Morgan Pondo and Clarence McFly proudly champion the top hits from a decade that’s grown more rad through romantic nostalgia. Still, nobody can defend the shoulder pads or those gnarly MC Hammer pants.

Friday, June 9. $16-18, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

