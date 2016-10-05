ARTS Pick: Latin Ballet of Virginia

Poetry and traditional dance form the inspiration for the Latin Ballet of Virginia's Poemas at PVCC on Saturday. Publicity photo
10/05/16 at 7:00 AM

It may take two to tango, but this time around, the Latin Ballet of Virginia dance company
puts classical forms, flamenco and tango to the writings of Edgar Allan Poe, Alfonsina Storni, Pablo Neruda and Federico García Lorca. Poemas melds words with a showcase of contemporary and traditional Latin American and Spanish dance to give the well-known poets a new form of voice.

Saturday, October 8. $12-15, 7:30pm. PVCC Dickinson Theater, 501 College Dr. 961-5376.

