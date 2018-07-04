ARTS Pick: Kurt Vile brings the futuristic folk

Listening to the music of Kurt Vile and the Violators is a lot like taking a trip without a clear destination in mind. The hazy-voiced lead singer has been compared to Neil Young, and for good reason—his meandering tracks have similar brands of folk and rock, and the lyrics cover themes of self-discovery and introspection that hearken to Young’s earlier albums. Incorporating fuzzy, lo-fi guitar alongside the occasional keyboard or synthesizer, Vile both complicates and celebrates the folk standards on which he has built his career.

Tuesday, July 10. $22-25, 7pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.