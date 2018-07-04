ARTS Pick: Kurt Vile brings the futuristic folk

Kurt Vile has been compared to Neil Young, and for good reason—his meandering tracks have similar brands of folk and rock, and the lyrics cover themes of self-discovery and introspection that hearken to Young’s earlier albums. Publicity photo Kurt Vile has been compared to Neil Young, and for good reason—his meandering tracks have similar brands of folk and rock, and the lyrics cover themes of self-discovery and introspection that hearken to Young’s earlier albums. Publicity photo
Listening to the music of Kurt Vile and the Violators is a lot like taking a trip without a clear destination in mind. The hazy-voiced lead singer has been compared to Neil Young, and for good reason—his meandering tracks have similar brands of folk and rock, and the lyrics cover themes of self-discovery and introspection that hearken to Young’s earlier albums. Incorporating fuzzy, lo-fi guitar alongside the occasional keyboard or synthesizer, Vile both complicates and celebrates the folk standards on which he has built his career.

Tuesday, July 10. $22-25, 7pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

