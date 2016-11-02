ARTS Pick: Kontakte

By the time Karlheinz Stockhausen’s mug appeared on the cover of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in 1967 (top row, fifth from the left) with dozens of other adventurous artists, the German musician had established himself as a bold composer and an electronic music pioneer known for being among the first to employ techniques such as sampling, directional sound and blending live classical and electronic performances. Between 1958 and 1960, Stockhausen composed Kontakte, one version for all electronics, and another for piano, percussion and electronics. Acclaimed percussionist Stuart Gerber (a Stockhausen collaborator) and pianist Stephen Drury, who are currently in residence at UVA, will perform the latter version.

Monday, November 7. Free, 8pm. Old Cabell Hall, UVA. 924-3052.