ARTS Pick: Keys N Krates crafts dance-worthy tunes

Keys N Krates play the Jefferson on Sunday. Publicity photo
1/24/18 at 6:58 AM

Live electronic gurus Keys N Krates defy the stereotype of button-pushing that’s often thrown at their genre. Keyboardist David Matisse, drummer Adam Tune and turntablist Jr. Flo expertly craft layers of silky, futuristic synths, bass notes, elastic loops and orchestral expanses to the delight of a massive following that’s pulled the trio from the dance floor dais onto festival stages, leading to the current world tour to support the new album, Cura.

Sunday, January 28. $20-22, 8:30pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

