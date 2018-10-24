ARTS Pick: Keith Urban

Keith Urban’s latest project, Graffiti U, is a versatile album, deeply rooted in the country music of his youth. While Urban is known for infusing guitar chops and hard rock into his music, this album stays stylistically true to the songs of Johnny Cash, Charley Pride, and Merle Haggard, which he discovered in his father’s record collection. The New Zealand singer pulls out all the stops, through 56 cities, on a show of passion for his 10th studio album.

Sunday, October 28. $37-95 , 7pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 243-4960.