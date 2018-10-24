ARTS Pick: Keith Urban

Keith Urban’s latest project, Graffiti U, is a versatile album, deeply rooted in the country music of his youth. While Urban is known for infusing guitar chops and hard rock into his music, this album stays stylistically true to the songs of Johnny Cash, Charley Pride, and Merle Haggard, which he discovered in his father’s record collection. The New Zealand singer pulls out all the stops, through 56 cities, on a show of passion for his 10th studio album.
Album reviews: Kurt Vile, Kikagaku Moyo, Pip Blom, Ethers, and Mountain Man
Kurt Vile Bottle It In (Matador) Caveat: I was a big fan of Kurt Vile’s 2013 album Wakin on a Pretty Daze until I went to his show and watched him basically perform the album note for note. What was entrancing became plain boring, and it’s been hard to hear his subsequent stuff without
ARTS Pick: Mary Chapin Carpenter
On Sometimes Just the Sky, Mary Chapin Carpenter takes measure of her 30-year career through fresh renditions of songs from her original studio albums. Carpenter curated gems from her catalog that reflect her soul and trace the evolution of her songwriting, from award-winning country music to
ARTS Pick: In the Forest, She Grew Fangs
Lucy knows about the sharpness of teeth and claws—years of high school torment have left her hollowed and unseen, even in the eyes of her concerned grandmother Ruth. After new friend Jenny rescues her from near-death, sudden dreams of howls and gore lead Lucy to a darkness she’s never known.
Writing past wrongs: Author Jocelyn Johnson looks for new American truths
When local author and teacher Jocelyn Johnson started receiving Twitter direct messages from literary giant Roxane Gay, she thought to herself, “Something good is going to happen.” Just like that, a series of emphatic pings announced her arrival into a rarefied sphere: Johnson’s story, “Control
Lost and found: Victory Hall Opera explores boundaries in The Forgotten
The story of “Hansel and Gretel” is a familiar one: the hungry children of a poor woodcutter are lost in the woods when they stumble upon a house made of gingerbread and sweets, enticing to their eyes and empty bellies. The house belongs to a witch who lures the children inside and captures
Fresh blood: An all-new Halloween sheds the plague of sequels
We’ve had Halloween sequels for decades. What’s different this time? The same thing that’s different in found footage, possession movies, even the Amityville franchise: fresh blood, literally and figuratively. For many of the slasher sequels and remakes of the ’80s and ’90s, it was difficult to
Arts Pick: Old School honors black educators everywhere
With Caruso Brown’s Old School, The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center gives a nod to Charlottesville’s black leaders, educators, and students. The play reflects Brown’s deep interest in Charlottesville’s black narrative and the lasting impact that these people, past
ARTS Pick: Death Cab for Cutie
Begun as a side project in Washington state over two decades ago, Death Cab for Cutie broke through with relatable, brokenhearted odes on 2003’s Transatlanticism, an album that landed songs on “The O.C.” series soundtrack and ratcheted up the group’s indie rock caché. On tour for its ninth
ARTS Pick: The Wolves
The Wolves are a prickly pack of teenage girls—sharp, smooth at the edges, competitive, and biting. This locker-room drama unwinds around the routines of nine soccer players as they chat and stretch before their weekly games. Social cannibalism ensues when a new member of the team introduces
ARTS Pick: Cliff Cash
There’s a lot to discover about stand-up comedian Cliff Cash, a self-declared explorer and lover of the outdoors. On his Blue Ridge Parkway Comedy Tour, the North Carolinian travels 590 miles from Greenville, South Carolina, to Fairfax, Virginia, stopping at seven locations where he takes his
Strange lot: The Bridge fills with curiosities in new exhibition
On a sultry First Fridays evening in early October, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative gallery glows gold beneath the dark, overcast sky. People flock to the warmly lit building to see the “Gallery of Curiosities.” Outside, near the door, there’s a small table draped with a white cloth and
Musical return: Andrew Neil Maternick lets the truth flow on Merry Go Round
“I’m a pretty sentimental guy,” says Andrew Neil Maternick as he settles in to a rust-colored tweed recliner that belonged to his grandmother. With a gentle hand and a look of delight on his broad face, he lifts up the woolly fabric of the armrest to show off the retro design of the chair’s
Mission control: First Man’s storyline falls out of step
As Janet Armstrong, Claire Foy exclaims, “You’re just boys playing with balsa wood models!” to the NASA scientists preventing her from listening to the direct feed of husband Neil’s (Ryan Gosling) test flight. It’s a terrific dressing down of administrators more concerned with public relations
Back to life: Donna Lucey unearths the stories of history’s forgotten women
Local author Donna Lucey has made it her life’s work to research and write about “badass women.” Her stories often focus on spirited women born into conventional families, who defied expectations and social norms. But even in 2018, such stories can be a hard sell. Publishers tend to want to
Arts Pick: Town Mountain
With six releases and a reputation for hard-driving jams, string band Town Mountain covers broad musical territory, drawing in fans of bluegrass, country, classic rock and boogie-woogie. The group cites the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia and lyricist Robert Hunter among its influences. Piece that
Album reviews: Prince, Les Big Byrd, Mueller & Roedelius, Harmony Rockets with Peter Walker, and Molly Burch
Prince Piano & a Microphone 1983 (Warner Bros.) In case you somehow missed it, the first posthumous release from Prince’s storied vault is out—the mere fact of which gives a shiver, because what could be next, and then after that, ad infinitum in gloria? Meanwhile, there’s this album of
Arts Pick: The Lion in Winter
It’s 1183, and Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine is in prison for raising an army against her husband King Henry II—except during the holidays. Written in 1966, the comedic and dramatic play The Lion in Winter follows the Plantagenet family’s fight for the throne during the Christmas season. Directed
Arts Pick: The Rocky Horror Picture Show
There’s probably not a movie that’s better suited for shadowcasting than The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The over-the-top musical about a haunted castle inhabited by “a sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania,” is a cult classic that has kept costume parties going year-round for many
Homegrown hero: Lucy Dacus on newfound fame and trusting the process
Lucy Dacus is as humble as they come. For starters, she recently secured an address in her hometown of Richmond. A move to a major arts hub like L.A. or NYC? Not on the radar. She exclusively speaks about her self-titled act using the plural pronoun “we,” naturally tugging her bandmates into
Travel guidance: Erika Howsare channels a late Victorian explorer for her new book
Author Erika Howsare first made acquaintance with Isabella Bird as an undergrad, while sifting through a reading assignment. Bird, a Victorian British traveler, had lived and written nearly a century and a half before Howsare sat studying; still, she felt akin to the historic figure, making