ARTS Pick: Keep with tradition at Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Showcase

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Part puppet show, part musical, Avenue Q is about a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a rundown apartment in New York City. Written by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez, and based on the book by Jeff Whitty, the audience goes along for the ride as Princeton discovers that his nice
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Alternative four-piece Swimming With Bears is on a mission. The Austin-based group has been tirelessly honing its groovy sound since releasing its self-titled debut EP in 2016. Energy and style, from smooth lead guitar riffs to driven bass lines held steady by slick rhythms, are the keys to
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
With a blend of American folk and styles rooted in Latin America, Calexico, named for the southern border town in California, has a distinctive, playful sound. Vocalist/guitarist Joey Burns and John Convertino use Tex-Mex indie rock to approach current issues through melodies and lyrics. The
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Cutting right to the chase, Avengers: Infinity War is pretty damn good and may even be unpredictable for the Easter egg-hunting, online theory crowd —but how the hell do you even begin to describe a movie like this? Installment to installment, the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies work more or
By
Elizabeth Derby
|
When you imagine a mother, what do you picture? A woman up to her elbows in soapy dishwasher with a baby strapped to her chest or a toddler clinging to her ankle? A woman who wheels and deals like a boss until she sprints off to daycare? Or do you think of your own mother? […]
By
Erin O'Hare
|
It’s the day after Earth Day, and Kevin Ardrey, Brian Weaver and Carter Felder —three of the four members of local black metal band Salvaticus—sit on a worn wooden bench under an open-air roofed shelter at Ivy Creek Natural Area. The dogwoods and redbuds have bloomed, clouds move through the
By
Nick Rubin
|
King Tuff “The Other” (Sub Pop) Didn’t King Tuff used to rock? Last year, an exhausted Kyle Thomas paused to recover and reflect—and he’s clearly going for some kind of contemplative statement on “The Other,” (yes, the title carries those pretentious quotes). But whether about alienation on the
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Known as a band that details its personal evolution and society’s ills through the somber delivery of cryptic lyrics, The National is often pigeonholed as brooding and melancholy. But its obsessive fanbase, officially named Cherry Tree, finds optimism, hidden messages and even tattoos (of
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The Andrew Collins Trio has been at the center of Canada’s acoustic music scene since 2005, and its catchy, explorative tunes have made their way to folk fans across the continent. Headed by the accomplished multi-instrumentalist from which the band takes its name, and completed by fellow
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Hailed as an up-and-coming country star, Margo Price has succeeded in telling her story through vivid songwriting and compelling performances. From the loss of her family’s farm, to selling her car and pawning her wedding ring to buy studio time, Price’s journey is authentically crafted into
By
Raennah Lorne
|
From 1988 to 1992, two recent UVA graduates, Chris Farina and Reid Oechslin, set out with a camera, 16mm film, little money and no lighting equipment, to interview residents of Charlottesville’s West Main Street. They wanted to learn more about their newly adopted hometown by inquiring into the
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Though Broken Lizard found mixed critical and financial results with its subsequent follow-ups to the 2001 cult hit Super Troopers, you do have to hand it to the guys for wanting to try something different before coming back around to the property that launched their film and TV careers. The
By
Erin O'Hare
|
After band practice on a recent Monday evening, the three members of The Attachments lean back on couches in drummer Jack Richardson’s Belmont living room. As the day falls into dusk outside the window, they drink beers and bottled teas while a record spins punk music at a low volume in the
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Serious but not pretentious, Anderson East’s modern soul draws from the Alabamian’s raw vocals and charismatic live performances in which he rocks out a sinuous blend of rhythm and blues, gospel and country. East’s latest release, Encore, is the second record guided by hot-handed producer Dave
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Rising from the sand of North Carolina’s Outer Banks in 2011, Zack Mexico took its experimental rock to the world through years of festival gigs, constant touring and a recent European stint as the opening act for Future Islands. The band’s popularity continues to swell through its technically
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Since its inception more than a decade ago, Dr. Dog has been paying it forward musically with nods of respect to ’60s-era sound, as defined by bands such as The Beach Boys and The Beatles. On its new album, Critical Equation (out on April 27), the Philly-based band promises a rekindled
By
Erin O'Hare
|
She’d been here before. During a recent rehearsal of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, a feeling of recollection overcame Brenda Brown-Grooms as she recited her lines. She was in character as Bertha Holly, wife of Seth Holly and a boarding house matron who likes to bake biscuits, make
By
Elizabeth Derby
|
As a kid in grade school, Angie Hogan began writing poetry for the same reason her peers wrote in a diary or passed notes in class: She wanted privacy. “I felt the need to express myself, but I didn’t want to express myself straightforwardly,” she says. “I was definitely writing things that
By
Sarah Sargent
|
With “Expressions in Black and White” at Les Yeux du Monde, gallery director Lyn Warren brings together four artists whose work spans a range of media, from soft sculpture to monotypes, and offers juxtapositions of technique and style that are both visually interesting and thought-provoking.
By
Elizabeth Derby
|
In case you forgot why people still put on pants and leave the house in order to partake in live theater (as opposed to Netflix-ing their way to human-sized sinkholes on the couch), allow Live Arts’ production of Hand to God to spell it out for you. Full-frontal nudity! Cursing in church! Legit