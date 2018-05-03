ARTS Pick: Keep with tradition at Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Showcase

In a world where the touch of a finger delivers a meal, a song or a new pair of shoes, the passing down of traditions to make these things from scratch sounds quaint. But when experts and students come together for the Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Showcase, crafters, makers and legions of DIY hipsters find plenty of traction in the ways of old—and that’s crucial to preserving the skills behind Sephardic ballad singing, logsmithing and baklava-making, among others.

Sunday, May 6. Free, noon-5pm. James Monroe’s Highland, 2050 James Monroe Pkwy. 924-3296.