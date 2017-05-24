ARTS Pick: Kat Somers

5/24/17

Local singer-songwriter Kat Somers has been performing and writing music since sixth grade. Her earnest, original tunes float on sunny melodies, acoustic picking and lyrics sung from the gut in a voice that powers its message through. The recent college grad embarks on a busy summer schedule that finds her booked throughout the region, thanks in part to 2015’s Blue Ridge EP, an effort that serves as a place setting for her full-length album due later this year.

Friday, May 26. $5, 7pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 817-2633.

