ARTS Pick: Kasey Chambers

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
ARTS Pick: Kasey Chambers
Arts


7/13/17 at 10:17 AM

Kasey Chambers has long been revered as one of Australia’s iconic roots-country performers, and her 2017 album Dragonfly shows why. Despite the fact that she’s been recording music since 1998, Chambers’ voice remains fresh and original, from sweet blues to sparkling jazz to twanging banjo. She shows off a sweeping range of musicality and emotion on her 11th full-length release.

Saturday, July 15. $27-30, 8pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy