Arts Pick: Just Loud

10/11/18 at 1:47 PM

Vintage vibes abound with a stylish blend of ’80s pop, funk, and soul from debut artist Just Loud. His EP Episode I, which featured the single “Electrified,” racked up over 1.5 million streams on Spotify as the first step in his quest to bring back funk. He collaborated with Blondie’s Debbie Harry on his single “Soul Train,” and now tours with Dirty Heads and Jukebox the Ghost, contributing a unique mix of genres and introspective lyrics.

Sunday 10/14

$36, 7 pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4910.

