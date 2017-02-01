ARTS Pick: Jouwala Collective

Jouwala Collective plays The Ante Room on Thursday. Publicity photo Jouwala Collective plays The Ante Room on Thursday. Publicity photo
Arts


2/01/17 at 1:48 PM

Richmond band Jouwala Collective builds on the foundation of Gnawa music, which has its roots in Northern African spiritual celebrations, using the ancient form for a layered transcendence, blending it into modern, rhythmic trance music that meanders through funk, jazz, soul, reggae and electronic.

Thursday, February 2. $7, 8pm. The Ante Room, 219 Water St. 284-8561.

