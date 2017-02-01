ARTS Pick: Jouwala Collective

By
A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters takes a poignant look at what passes between two people who share a deep bond despite vastly different lives. Childhood friends Melissa and Andrew correspond over 50 years, revealing a lifelong connection that examines multiple angles of human emotion. Broadway vets
“This play is not about my mother and me,” the character of Lisa insists at the beginning of Well. The play is, in fact, about Lisa and her mother, who cannot heal herself despite her extraordinary ability to heal a changing neighborhood. But Well is about many other things, too—the idea of
Singing, step-dancing fiddle player April Verch shows her roots in trademark fireball performances that channel the founding players of traditional folk music. The Ottawa Valley Canadian has been onstage since the age of 6, and with no sign of slowing down at age 38, she’s releasing The April
There was something rather poetic about Synthetic Division’s recent impromptu performance at Goth Night at The Pit at Cinema Taco on the Downtown Mall. Melancholy cabaret duo Please Don’t Tell was scheduled to perform that night, but vocalist Christina Fleming lost her voice. Shawn Decker—the
A new exhibit at Second Street Gallery might represent the start of a new era for the gallery. José Bedia, a renowned Cuban painter and sculptor, will visit the gallery February 3 for a solo show and other events. Born in 1959 in Havana, Bedia studied Palo Monte, a branch of Congo-derived
First Fridays: February 3 When Kemi Layeni was a child, she asked her mother to do her hair “like the fishies,” to fit her thick, kinky hair into a sleek ponytail. “I so desperately wanted to be anyone but me,” Layeni says, “whether that meant trading in my kinks for blonde hair, changing my
At a reading on January 25, author Junot Díaz encouraged an open dialogue with the audience of mostly UVA faculty and students through two generous question-and-answer sessions. He advised students to read to become better writers, because “reading becomes your frame of reference that informs
The lion is a central figure in religious tradition and popular mythology that represents strength. Throughout history, lions have adorned royal coats of arms while political figures have taken up variations of the moniker to demonstrate valor. Known as the king of beasts, its likeness is just
The new full-length album from Lauren Hoffman & The Secret Storm, Family Ghost, is described as “a collection of heart-bending narratives that double as emotional exorcism.” Hoffman’s career glints with impressive past successes, including a big deal Virgin Records contract at the age of 20
Entering its fourth year, the Charlottesville Reading Series brings together three regional writers from disparate backgrounds to share poetry and memoir extracts: Matt MacFarland, Greg Wrenn and Erica Cavanagh. Like most writers, they all have an eye for detail, one that implores us to pay
In its continuing effort to blow the dust off of tradition, UVA’s Composition and Computer Technologies program welcomes experimental chamber ensemble Yarn/Wire. The quartet features two percussionists and two pianists in wildly energetic sonic constructions that push in directions described by
Musical gatherings known as pickin’ parties are staples in the bluegrass tradition. These communal jam sessions can be found on the porches of Appalachia, or in the case of musician Kurt Vile, in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Before he became an established guitar virtuoso, the first stringed
Put a little pep in your midweek step with this experienced group of local musicians that blends classic jazz, funk, fusion and Latin music into a singular sound. The Charlottesville Jazz Congregation typically performs as a quintet, but this week it’s Brandon Walsh on trumpet, Ryan Gilchrist
Keese is a quiet guy. While growing up in Charlottesville’s 10th and Page neighborhood, he didn’t say much. But he paid close attention to everyone around him—his friends and family, his neighbors, what was going on in his city schools. English was his favorite subject—he liked to read and he
The phenomenon of live singing contests hits the road in the touring concert event Vocalosity. Ten performers take it from the top (of the music charts) and translate hit songs into slick a cappella renditions, no matter the genre. Producer Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect, “The Sing-Off”) and
Sam Bush of The Hill and Wood and Colin Killalea (musician and producer with White Star Sound) stopped by C-VILLE’s office for a C-VILLE Live session this week to play a few songs off the band’s new record, When You Go. C-VILLE’s Arts and Living reporter Erin O’Hare
“It’s hard to talk about these songs,” says Sam Bush over a mug of cooling tea at Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar. He’s unwrapped the CD copy of The Hill and Wood’s latest record, When You Go, and crinkles the clear plastic wrapping in his hands. “There’s a lot of pressure these days for bands
Rebel Kind Just For Fools (Urinal Cake) The band name and green-black-yellow-red color scheme may suggest reggae, but Rebel Kind is straight lo-fi from the fertile indie scene of Ypsilanti/Ann Arbor. The band is led by guitarist/singer Autumn Wetli, one-time drummer for Bad Indians, and
Why is Ohio-based duo Twenty One Pilots (below) so “Stressed Out?” The band—which has toured and built its audience since 2009—was named the biggest new act of 2016 by Rolling Stone, and has been sweeping up music awards with two tracks nominated for (a total of five) Grammys, including Record
Hungarian-born pianist Daniel Szabo trained at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest before attending the New England Conservatory of Music. Currently a faculty member at UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music, Szabo focuses on film scoring, jazz composition and his own recordings, including