ARTS Pick: Jimmy Buffett brings the beach ballads

For local Parrot Heads looking to waste away again on a seashore in their minds, Jimmy Buffett brings his easy listening island tunes and beach ballads to the stage. Combining country, rock and pop, Buffett is often referred to as the “king of Gulf and Western” sound. From his start as an easygoing beach bum playing for drinks in the bars of Key West, to his breakthrough release of “Margaritaville,” Buffett has been spreading good vibes and a love for frozen concoctions around the world.

Saturday, March 31. $51.50-151.50, 8pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 243-4960.