ARTS Pick: Jazz concert seeks justice

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
The Jazz4Justice performance features vocalist Stephanie Nakasian (above) and the Virginia Women’s Chorus. Publicity photo The Jazz4Justice performance features vocalist Stephanie Nakasian (above) and the Virginia Women’s Chorus. Publicity photo
Arts


4/12/18 at 11:01 AM

John D’earth directs the UVA Jazz Ensemble in a three-way benefit for the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, the Legal Aid Justice Center and the UVA jazz program. Jazz4Justice is a statewide, college-based series that raises funds and awareness about social justice issues through community partnerships. The Charlottesville performance features vocalist Stephanie Nakasian and the Virginia Women’s Chorus.

Sunday, April 15. $9-10, 3:30pm. Old Cabell Hall Auditorium, UVA. 924-3052.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy