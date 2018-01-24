ARTS Pick: Jason Burke blends classic country with rock ‘n’ roll

Blending the classic boot-tapping rhythm of country with the guitar tones of rock ‘n’ roll from the ’60s and ’70s, Jason Burke has become a musical staple in central Virginia and a huge supporter of the local scene. Following his 2015 release, Burning Daylight, Burke has enriched his live sound by adding his wife, Caroline, to the lineup. He says it’s “really opened up a new direction for us with respect to harmony vocals.”

Saturday, January 27. $10-12, 6pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 South First St. 977-5590.