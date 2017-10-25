ARTS Pick: Japandroids

After a three-year break when the brisk pace of touring and recording took a toll, the indie duo Japandroids announced its return. And with the release of a new record, Near to the Wild Heart of Life, in January, the Canadians are back to doing what they love best—making loud, edgy, garage rock. Brian King on guitar and David Prowse on drums share the vocal role, and escape with their audience into a world of power chords and percussion that never lets their musical speedometer dip below, say, 1,000mph.

Saturday, October 28. $22-25, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4948.