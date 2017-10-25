ARTS Pick: Japandroids

After a three-year break when the brisk pace of touring and recording took a toll, the indie duo Japandroids announced its return. And with the release of a new record, Near to the Wild Heart of Life, in January, the Canadians are back to doing what they love best—making loud, edgy, garage rock. Brian King on guitar and David Prowse on drums share the vocal role, and escape with their audience into a world of power chords and percussion that never lets their musical speedometer dip below, say, 1,000mph.
ARTS Pick: Romeo and Juliet—Reconstruction of Love
Shakespeare may have formalized the tale of star-crossed lovers on stage, but the heart of tragic romance stretches back to antiquity. Directors Boomie Pederson and Brad Stoller take the Bard’s script and push it forward with Romeo and Juliet—Reconstruction of Love, a modern retelling that
ARTS Pick: Mock Stars Ball
Annual favorite the Mock Stars Ball returns for two evenings of intentional camp paired with some serious rock chops. Local musicians combine forces to form supergroup cover bands and impersonate big-timers such as Black Sabbath, Fleetwood Mac, Green Day, Joy Division, Bruno Mars and many more
ART Picks: Slaid Cleaves
The underlying occupation of every compelling songwriter is that of a storyteller, and few fulfill this job requirement better than Slaid Cleaves. Beginning his career in Portland, Maine, the musician attracted the attention of author Stephen King, who wrote the liner notes for Cleaves’ 2009
Local women break through in fantasy and horror
‘‘My book came out last year a week before the presidential elections,” says Madeline Iva, author of the fantasy romance Wicked Apprentice. “What I came away with, standing in the blasted devastation of our liberal democratic psyche, was that I’d just written a book about a woman who ends up
Movie review: The plotline grows hazy in Only the Brave
In 2013, one of the deadliest wildfires in recent history claimed 25 lives, 19 of whom were members of an elite squad of firefighters known as the Granite Mountain Hotshots. All but one lost their lives while struggling to contain the blaze, which appeared routine until wind and other factors
Ed Woodham reclaims public space with Art in Odd Places
Each year, UVA’s student-run Arts Board Committee invites an artist to the University of Virginia. This year, in collaboration with the visual studio arts program, the students have invited New York-based artist Ed Woodham, founder and director of Art in Odd Places, a collaborative arts
Second Street Gallery flirts with the dark side
Peter Benedetti never planned to make a deck of tarot cards. Instead, you might argue, the cards found him. “It’s not something I would normally do,” says the Brooklyn-based artist, who points to the abstract expressionist influence on the style of his inventive drawings and paintings. But a
Choose your own horror adventure app hits close to home
Halloween is right around the corner, and, for some of us, candy corn, costumes, haunted houses, horror movie marathons and monster mashing is celebration enough. But for those who like a little extra treat in their bag of Halloween tricks, two Charlottesvillians have developed Hellmouth, an
ARTS Pick: Think & Drink
The first installment of Think & Drink, a new series from the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities, features NPR reporter Lulu Miller reading from her upcoming book, Why Fish Don’t Exist. Wes Swing accompanies her with his original compositions on the cello, followed by a Q&A on “the
Album reviews: Adam Ostrar, Jamila Woods, Gun Outfit and Soundspecies & Ache Meyi
Adam Ostrar Brawls in the Briar (Super Secret) Adam Ostrar, né Busch, former Charlottesville resident and WTJU DJ, was also a main mover behind Curious Digit, Manishevitz and SONOI. On Brawls in the Briar, Ostrar is joined by members of Califone and White Rabbits, and combines characteristics
ART Pick: Will and Whit
Laura Lee Gulledge wrote her young adult graphic novel Will and Whit as a show of gratitude to Charlottesville, a place that helped her pursue her ambitions. Four years later, the story is coming to life in the form of a musical in the very town where it began. Using live drawing and shadow
ARTS Pick: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
Three actors, 37 plays and an hour and a half to perform The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). Andy Davis, Jack Rakes and Kendall Stewart rip through plots and costumes at a blistering pace, navigating shortcuts with tactics such as turning Othello into a rap and replacing the
Paige Naylor leads a journey of awareness
Sit down, find a comfortable position—lay down, if that’s more relaxing. Close your eyes. Can you find the quiet place in your mind where there are no thoughts, no words, no images? Can you remain in the quiet mind place by listening to all the sounds you can possibly hear, including the most
Movie review: Marshall succeeds on multiple levels
A civil rights superhero movie? Why not? For a country so enamored with our national mythology, we are remarkably inconsistent when it comes to cinematic depictions of our historical figures. After all, many of our founding fathers owned slaves, and many more recent icons emerged at a time when
Lisa Beane uses “Karma” to address atrocities
Nine years ago I reviewed an exhibition at the Fralin Art Museum featuring the work of William Christenberry. Included in the show was his “Klan Room Tableau,” a peculiar installation of dolls dressed in KKK robes. According to Christenberry, the highly personal work was his means of exposing
Erin & The Wildfire releases first full-length album
While playing a 30-minute set at Lockn’ in 2014, Erin & The Wildfire guitarist Ryan Lipps broke a string on every guitar he brought, so to cover the lag in the “squeeze-in-as-much-you-can-set,” drummer Nick Quillen told a long, drawn-out joke. “It wasn’t exactly the best thing we’ve ever
Emerging voices fill a DIY bill at the Jefferson
There’s no disputing that digital music and online platforms have radically changed how we listen to and discover music. The DIY scene has aced this technological inroad, benefiting from the access and control it gives to up-and-coming artists. Today’s unsigned musicians release their own
Live Arts weighs love and dysfunction in season opener
This week Live Arts opens its season by inviting the public into an intimate theater in the round to observe the interior lives of family and friends in Edward Albee’s 1967 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, A Delicate Balance. Director Fran Smith says it is an eloquent work that “centers around
Movie review: Victoria & Abdul chooses gags over substance
The story of Queen Victoria and Abdul Karim—“the Munshi”—is one worth telling. Karim, a humble clerk in Agra, was invited to participate in a ceremony for the queen, which resulted in the initiation of a peculiar friendship that defied convention and stirred controversy among the Royal Court.
Sharon Harrigan puts her heart on the page
For most of her life, Sharon Harrigan has been haunted by questions surrounding her father’s death: He died in Michigan when she was 7, and the exact cause was shrouded in a fog. Her debut memoir, Playing with Dynamite, is about finding the courage to ask questions, to question her own memory