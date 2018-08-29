ARTS Pick: Jacquees

Creating beats in hip-hop is essential, but Jacquees takes his music a step further by creating moods for each of his songs. The Atlanta-based musician’s silky, intimate tracks submerge you in a peaceful ocean of R&B; from the lilting hit “B.E.D.” to the angstier “Before the Fame,” they all carry the same feel-good aura along with an understated energy—a combination for grooving.
Straight talk: Teens are bullied into denial in gay conversion drama
So-called “gay conversion therapy” is child abuse, plain and simple, perpetrated by adults who knowingly manipulate the fears and insecurities of young victims in order to make them hate themselves and their inborn nature. The Miseducation of Cameron Post examines a camp, God’s Promise, from
ARTS Pick: Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers
The songs of Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers are tours de force of folk and alt-country, beautifully employing fast-paced fiddles and backing vocals on the group’s latest album, Shanti’s Shadow. Hunt’s music is a transformative experience guided by her spiritual foundation. “Though what I
ARTS Pick: Adar
When a band’s music is described as genre-defying, it often means its musicians are struggling to find a successful sound. In the case of Adar, the local singer-songwriter does transcend genres and her songs successfully incorporate several types of music—funk, rock, and jazz—to create a
ARTS Pick: Gold Connections
Many associate Will Marsh’s band Gold Connections with Car Seat Headrest thanks to several collaborations, but Marsh’s group stands solidly on its own. After a label switch, the long-awaited release of Popular Fiction arrived in 2018, marking an impressive step forward. The album shows off the
ARTS Pick: The Brothers Osborne
Like most great musical innovators, The Brothers Osborne don’t fit neatly into one category. They’re country performers first and foremost, as their drawling voices and lyrics peppered with ain’ts prove. But there’s equal influence from heartland rockers like Bob Seger and Tom Petty in their
ARTS Pick: Sheryl Crow
In 1994 Sheryl Crow followed her breakout smash single “All I Wanna Do” by asking, “Are you strong enough to be my man?” Soon after, the private life of the former high school beauty queen became as popular as the numerous hits from the 50 million albums she sold. Crow has been linked
The Doctor is out: George Clinton stops by on the road to retirement
George Clinton is back. George Clinton is leaving. In April, just three months after releasing “I’m Gon Make U Sick O’ Me,” a single from Medicaid Fraud Dogg, the first Parliament record in 38 years, Dr. Funkenstein announced he’ll retire from touring in spring 2019. It marks the final phase of
ARTS Pick: Jacob Lourie
When you’re an independent musician in a competitive town like Charlottesville, it’s never too soon to get started. Jacob Lourie’s musical career began during his senior year at St. Anne’s-Belfield School. This month heralds his first full-length release, Sad Boi Bops Vol. 1, and it promises to
Drawing attention: Uzo Njoku’s The Bluestocking Society colors outside the lines
A few months ago, artist Uzo Njoku was in the market for a new coloring book. She noticed that most coloring books geared toward adults, like the ubiquitous Enchanted Garden, featured densely outlined flora and fauna, medallions, and mandalas, and that most coloring books for children contained
ARTS Pick: Nathan Colberg and Grant Frazier
Two of UVA’s favorite crooners join forces for a rare, one-night-only show. Nathan Colberg graduated back in 2017, and his music career has quickly gained traction with beautiful, keyboard-driven tracks like “Charlottesville” (understandably, a local favorite), and his first full-length, Silo.
Album reviews: Jim James, Adron, Kamasi Washington, and Earth Girl Helen Brown
Jim James Uniform Distortion (ATO) Jim James takes enough chances that I gotta pull for the guy— usually from a distance, but hey. Uniform Distortion’s 11 squalling tracks walk the line between garage rock and classic rock demos before landing in the latter camp—the tip off coming on “You Get
Cartoonist Zach Weinersmith draws humor out of science
If you saw Zach Weinersmith around town, he might not immediately stand out. His thin frame and shoulder-length red hair fits the bill for an average guy in his 30s—he wouldn’t be out of place browsing at New Dominion Bookshop or catching a show at the Jefferson. He’s not out of place at Three
Two historical episodes that need movies now
There’s no one way to make a fact-based film, as 2018 has shown. From the satiric heights of The Death of Stalin to the self-parodic depths of Gotti, and with many major contenders to come (Bohemian Rhapsody, Beautiful Boy, Welcome To Marwen), all have different goals, from education, to poetic
ARTS Pick: Cory Wong
Indie group Vulfpeck might be known for its sultry vocals, but backing that falsetto are the crazy, unpredictable riffs of Cory Wong. To better showcase his guitar skills, Wong is on a solo tour that combines his serious musical skills with his unique, off-the-wall comedy. Many of the tracks
ARTS Pick: Stavros Halkias
Stavros Halkias is a busy guy. Not only has the comedian toured his stand-up routine alongside artists like Tig Notaro and Tom Papa, he co-hosts a raunchy podcast called Cum Town, and has a scandalous Instagram account, in which the plus-size star likes to pose in as little clothing as
ARTS Pick: Jason Burke Band and Bobblehead
With so many bands filling local venues, how does one stand out? If you’re Bobblehead, the answer is to be as unique as possible. Boasting influences that range from Devo to The Beatles to Kate Bush, the band is full of surprises, finding creative ways to entertain its audience—even if that
Vocal exercises: Singer Nay Nichelle promotes positivity
Nay Nichelle likes to write outside. There’s something inspirational about natural sunlight, she says, especially at sunrise and sunset, when the light changes quickly and just so. It’s hard to put the reason for the inspiration into words, she says, but those moments often lead to lyrics for
ARTS Pick: The Love Language
Ranging from lo-fi, energetic acoustic tracks to gleaming songs rooted in pop, The Love Language’s new album, Baby Grand, got rolling with demos made in “a cavernous Virginia hammock factory” before the band’s relocation to the West Coast. Stuart McLamb’s lyrics are elevated by his effortless
The Spy Who Dumped Me gets smart in the end
Don’t judge The Spy Who Dumped Me by its first 20 minutes, because if you bail on what seems like another forgettable high-concept frenemy gross-out fest, you’ll miss the best hard-R comedy of the year since Game Night. Fueled by the terrific chemistry between stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon
Staunton Music Festival pushes past tradition
What do two cellists, one percussionist, and a tennis match have in common? The answer is “a lot,” if you ask UVA faculty member and distinguished percussionist I-Jen Fang. On Sunday at the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, as part of the Staunton Music Festival, Fang will be joined by