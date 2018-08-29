ARTS Pick: Jacquees

Atlanta-based artist Jacquees brings his silky, intimate tracks to the Sprint Pavilion on Sunday, September 2. Publicity photo Atlanta-based artist Jacquees brings his silky, intimate tracks to the Sprint Pavilion on Sunday, September 2. Publicity photo
Arts


8/29/18 at 7:00 AM

Creating beats in hip-hop is essential, but Jacquees takes his music a step further by creating moods for each of his songs. The Atlanta-based musician’s silky, intimate tracks submerge you in a peaceful ocean of R&B; from the lilting hit “B.E.D.” to the angstier “Before the Fame,” they all carry the same feel-good aura along with an understated energy—a combination for grooving.

Sunday, September 2. $30-40, 7pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4910.

