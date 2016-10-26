ARTS Pick: Jackie Greene

Highly regarded guitarist Jackie Greene returned to his own writing and recording after years of gigging in the big leagues with The Black Crowes, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh and Gov’t Mule—to name a few. Greene, who has been on the road promoting Back to Birth since its release in 2015, says: “I wanted to make a record that would reward people who are willing to sit down and give it a couple of serious listens.” Cordovas open.

Tuesday, November 1. $20-23, 7pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.