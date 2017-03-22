ARTS Pick: Irish Night at the Coffeehouse

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Performers from the Blue Ridge Irish Music School grab their tin whistles and fiddles and lace up their ghillies for Irish Night at the Coffeehouse with traditional music, song and dance to benefit the nonprofit school. Publicity photo Performers from the Blue Ridge Irish Music School grab their tin whistles and fiddles and lace up their ghillies for Irish Night at the Coffeehouse with traditional music, song and dance to benefit the nonprofit school. Publicity photo
Arts


3/22/17 at 3:17 PM

Performers from the Blue Ridge Irish Music School grab their tin whistles and fiddles and lace up their ghillies for
Irish Night at the Coffeehouse with traditional music, song and dance to benefit the nonprofit school. There will
be kids’ activities and storytelling, too, because what’s a celebration of Irish tradition without folklore and
fairies?

Saturday, March 25. $5-20, 7pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 409-9631.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy