ARTS Pick: Husband-and-wife musicians pair honesty with wit

Full-time touring has been known to complicate a musician’s personal life. Add a spouse, a child and a second band to the traveling show, and it sounds pitch-perfect for a reality TV producer. But Eben Pariser—the frontman for Roosevelt Dime and one-half of the duo Goodnight Moonshine with wife Molly Venter, who is also in the band Red Molly—turns it into a source for exploration. Through songwriting, the pair confronts their lives in honest, witty folk-pop that bears the sincerity, trust and friction that come from lots of time on the road together.

Friday, June 1. $12-14, 8:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.