Arts Pick: The Human Hands

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Fan fare: Twenty-five years after Guster formed on the Tufts University campus, the band continues to evolve musically. From the acoustic melodies of 1995’s Parachute to the vibrating bass and hazy vocals of 2018’s “Hard Times,” the group has grown up while retaining its knack for stage humor
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Art stop and shop: Charlottesville’s creative community has much to show off year-round, but no one can see it all. ARTCHO makes an effort to cram lots of talent into one big festival, featuring 44 creators of all mediums, from the nautical fashion of Maxime Connor to Lori Jakubow’s brightly
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By Adriana Wells arts@c-ville.com The Virginia Film Festival will screen an original documentary by four local young black men during its Light House Studio Shorts event. This past summer, Daniel Fairley II, the City of Charlottesville’s youth opportunity coordinator, sought to bring attention
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
When the great classics of world literature were first being written, they were not meant for students or academics decades or centuries in the future. First and foremost, they were meant to foster a relationship between reader and writer. For Andrew Kaufman, who teaches Russian literature at
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Look alive: What better time to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s misunderstood monster than Halloween? Frankenstein received high-def attention in the filming of Danny Boyle’s adaptation at London’s National Theatre in 2011. In this electrifying resurrection, shown as part of
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Samhita Sunya will go to great lengths to see a film on a big screen. The cinema scholar has attended 7am screenings in theaters. When the weather’s nice and the sky is dark, she’ll set up a screen and a projector in her yard and watch from a lawn chair. Two years ago, she traveled […]
By
Dan Goff
|
At a festival that offers more than 150 films, highlighted by selections that have awards buzz and super-special guests, it can be difficult to choose wisely (and, with the way the VFF tickets sell, quickly). Here are five under-the-radar documentaries that rose to the top of our list, and are
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By Justin Humphreys arts@c-ville.com Decades ago, actor/writer/director/film historian Peter Bogdanovich promised his friend and colleague Orson Welles that, if Welles couldn’t finish his work-in-progress, The Other Side of the Wind, he would complete it for him. Now, Bogdanovich, at age 79,
By
Nick Rubin
|
Kurt Vile Bottle It In (Matador) Caveat: I was a big fan of Kurt Vile’s 2013 album Wakin on a Pretty Daze until I went to his show and watched him basically perform the album note for note. What was entrancing became plain boring, and it’s been hard to hear his subsequent stuff without
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
On Sometimes Just the Sky, Mary Chapin Carpenter takes measure of her 30-year career through fresh renditions of songs from her original studio albums. Carpenter curated gems from her catalog that reflect her soul and trace the evolution of her songwriting, from award-winning country music to
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Lucy knows about the sharpness of teeth and claws—years of high school torment have left her hollowed and unseen, even in the eyes of her concerned grandmother Ruth. After new friend Jenny rescues her from near-death, sudden dreams of howls and gore lead Lucy to a darkness she’s never known.
By
Caroline Hockenbury
|
When local author and teacher Jocelyn Johnson started receiving Twitter direct messages from literary giant Roxane Gay, she thought to herself, “Something good is going to happen.” Just like that, a series of emphatic pings announced her arrival into a rarefied sphere: Johnson’s story, “Control
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Keith Urban’s latest project, Graffiti U, is a versatile album, deeply rooted in the country music of his youth. While Urban is known for infusing guitar chops and hard rock into his music, this album stays stylistically true to the songs of Johnny Cash, Charley Pride, and Merle Haggard, which
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Early to the jam band party, moe. rose quickly on the hippie festival circuit of the ’90s, firing up crowds with its intricate percussion and ripping guitar riffs. Three decades of touring and 24 albums later, the Buffalo, New York, quintet is still playing to massive audiences—in May, its 17th
By
Erin O'Hare
|
The story of “Hansel and Gretel” is a familiar one: the hungry children of a poor woodcutter are lost in the woods when they stumble upon a house made of gingerbread and sweets, enticing to their eyes and empty bellies. The house belongs to a witch who lures the children inside and captures
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
With Caruso Brown’s Old School, The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center gives a nod to Charlottesville’s black leaders, educators, and students. The play reflects Brown’s deep interest in Charlottesville’s black narrative and the lasting impact that these people, past
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Begun as a side project in Washington state over two decades ago, Death Cab for Cutie broke through with relatable, brokenhearted odes on 2003’s Transatlanticism, an album that landed songs on “The O.C.” series soundtrack and ratcheted up the group’s indie rock caché. On tour for its ninth
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
What’s so unusual about an American hip-hop duo that has shared stages with Kanye West, Aerosmith, and Tom Petty, and collaborated with Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, and Alicia Keys? It’s that Kev Marcus plays the violin and Wil B. plays the viola. Performing as Black Violin, the pair defines the
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
There’s a lot to discover about stand-up comedian Cliff Cash, a self-declared explorer and lover of the outdoors. On his Blue Ridge Parkway Comedy Tour, the North Carolinian travels 590 miles from Greenville, South Carolina, to Fairfax, Virginia, stopping at seven locations where he takes his
By
Erin O'Hare
|
On a sultry First Fridays evening in early October, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative gallery glows gold beneath the dark, overcast sky. People flock to the warmly lit building to see the “Gallery of Curiosities.” Outside, near the door, there’s a small table draped with a white cloth and