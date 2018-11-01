Arts Pick: The Human Hands

Attention, folks: Sam Reider had little more than an accordion, a dream, and his senior year thesis as he drifted from gig to gig, doing research and transforming the American folk genre as he went. Reider settled down to make his first album, Too Hot to Sleep, with collaborative project The Human Hands, a group of acoustic jazz musicians with improv chops and impressive resumés listing credits from T-Pain to Béla Fleck.

Sunday 11/4. $15-18, 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 242-7012.