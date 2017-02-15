ARTS Pick: Houston Person

By
Anita Overcash
|
Ben Hardesty is roaming Charlottesville. The frontman of indie folk- pop act The Last Bison moved to C’ville last August. Since then, the musicians that once comprised the band in its former home base of Chesapeake have scattered. Only six months on the new terrain, Hardesty is still trying to
By
Desire' Moses
|
The 2013 documentary The Punk Singer chronicles the rise of the riot grrrl movement in the ’90s and focuses on the revolution’s central figure, Kathleen Hanna. During a highlight of the film, Hanna discusses how she and her bandmates decided to form Bikini Kill even though none of them could
By
Raennah Lorne
|
Using photography, film, oil, acrylics and embroidery, “Empowering Women of Color” showcases women both as creators of, and prominent subjects in, art. “It came together in a natural, organic way,” says artist and organizer Emma Brodeur who graduated from UVA in 2015. Six months ago she was
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
In September, WVTF ’s “Roots Down” host Luke Church gathered four area songwriters—David Tewksbury and Willie DE of Charlottesville met Roanoke’s Phil Norman and Corey Hunley in a live show that united the performers through instant chemistry. In a musical equivalent of finishing each other’s
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Not only does Funnyman Skiba keep things rolling between bits during the annual United Nations of Comedy show, he cultivates new talent while maintaining a stand-up career of his own. Skiba has shared the stage with Martin Lawrence, Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart, and is referred to by peers as
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Feeling bored with, and restricted by, his instrument, classically trained bassist Mark Silverman traded his bass for a homemade rig he calls The Magic Pipe, and started slapping out and looping bizarre, futuristic, psychedelic funk songs with titles like “The Moon is Disgusting,”
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
How do you possibly improve on the grace, skill, class and economy of John Wick, the film that wrote the book on making impeccable filmmaking technique appear totally effortless? Strange as it may seem, the answer is do exactly the same, only better. John Wick: Chapter 2 contains all of the
By
Nick Rubin
|
Neil Young Peace Trail (Reprise) Despite his 1980s stylistic wanderings, Neil Young is one of rock’s great dependables. His output is perpetual (Peace Trail is his eighth album in 10 years); his voice eternally a thin warble; his grooves bump along like a wagon. When every record carries such
By
Elizabeth Derby
|
Hollywood tells us that romance unfolds in a montage, in sparkling date nights and lazy Sunday mornings and in the inescapable gravity of consistent, insistent closeness. But as a veteran of long-distance relationships (I’m talking 10,000-mile commutes), I can attest that sometimes love grows
By
Desire' Moses
|
Margaret Glaspy doesn’t mince words or deal in excess. Clocking in at a brisk 34 minutes, the singer-songwriter’s debut, Emotions and Math, made several best-of lists in 2016 with its blend of bluesy riffs and pared down rock ’n’ roll. “I do like things boiled down to their kind of most
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Spafford takes everything it learned from jam legends such as Widespread Panic, Umphrey’s McGee, Particle and EOTO and channels it into a self-proclaimed form of “electro-funk therapy.” The Arizona foursome lays down epic meldings of dance rock, most of which clock in between 10 and 25 minutes,
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
One year ago, Claire Hitchins took a leap of faith. While volunteering on the West Coast, Hitchins sat in her room and recorded her music for the first time, with the help of an old laptop and GarageBand. Within a few months, the award-winning podcast “On Being” featured Hitchins and her music,
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Jim Jarmusch’s Paterson is the culmination of every adjective used to describe the director’s work—poetic, intelligent, philosophical, gorgeous—but with a sense of grounding that makes its style and themes that much more effective. A Jarmusch film is most often an exploration of the artist’s
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
When Sir Oliver Surface returns to England after a voyage in the West Indies, he must choose an heir to his enormous fortune. Rightly suspect of his two nephews’ moral character, Surface goes undercover in an attempt to choose the worthy heir in Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s The School for
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Advocacy and music join forces to present Rock & Rally, a benefit for Tom Perriello’s gubernatorial run. The lineup boasts fiery bluegrass from the Perriello Pickers, a supergroup featuring members of Love Canon and Walker’s Run, Sarah White, Harli Saxon, the Michael Coleman Band and Dori
By
Desire' Moses
|
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Richmond band Jouwala Collective builds on the foundation of Gnawa music, which has its roots in Northern African spiritual celebrations, using the ancient form for a layered transcendence, blending it into modern, rhythmic trance music that meanders through funk, jazz, soul, reggae and
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters takes a poignant look at what passes between two people who share a deep bond despite vastly different lives. Childhood friends Melissa and Andrew correspond over 50 years, revealing a lifelong connection that examines multiple angles of human emotion. Broadway vets
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Singing, step-dancing fiddle player April Verch shows her roots in trademark fireball performances that channel the founding players of traditional folk music. The Ottawa Valley Canadian has been onstage since the age of 6, and with no sign of slowing down at age 38, she’s releasing The April
By
Erin O'Hare
|
There was something rather poetic about Synthetic Division’s recent impromptu performance at Goth Night at The Pit at Cinema Taco on the Downtown Mall. Melancholy cabaret duo Please Don’t Tell was scheduled to perform that night, but vocalist Christina Fleming lost her voice. Shawn Decker—the