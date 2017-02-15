ARTS Pick: Houston Person

Tenor sax legend Houston Person counts Charles Brown, Lena Horne and Lou Rawls among his long list of collaborators, but for a large part of his career he was best known for his partnership with vocalist Etta Jones. Their musical pairing lasted for more than 30 years, included extensive touring and accounted for many of the albums Person released on the Prestige label in the ’60s. At age 82, the soul-jazz maestro still performs regularly, and next up is a gig with the Randy Johnston 3.

Saturday, February 18. $10-25, 8pm. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. 249-6191.