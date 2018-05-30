ARTS Pick: Hit-maker Smokey Robinson shares his talent

From his recordings with The Miracles to his solo work and the numerous hit singles he penned for his Motown pals, Smokey Robinson is responsible for some of the greatest hits of the last century. Immersed in talent at an early age (Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross lived a few streets away), he competed in singing contests against future chart-toppers. “The Temptations and The Four Tops and all those people were growing up in my immediate neighborhood,” he told OWN. “I can’t answer why there [were] so many of us in that same neighborhood, but it was happening all over Detroit.”

Sunday, June 3. $49.50-250, 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.