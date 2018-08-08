ARTS Pick: Hip Hop Showcase

The artists of Charlottesville are no strangers to creating in response to tragedy—sometimes with mournful works, sometimes with fierce ones. This is Our City Hip-Hop Showcase promises both, with a lineup of talented R&B artists from the city and surrounding areas. Though it starts the day before, the event is expected to spill over into the one-year anniversary of August 11, promising a night of healing through music.

Friday, August 10. Free, 9pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. 970-3260.