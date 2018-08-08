ARTS Pick: Hip Hop Showcase

The artists of Charlottesville are no strangers to creating in response to tragedy—sometimes with mournful works, sometimes with fierce ones. This is Our City Hip-Hop Showcase promises both, with a lineup of talented R&B artists from the city and surrounding areas. Though it starts the day before, the event is expected to spill over into the one-year anniversary of August 11, promising a night of healing through music.
ARTS Pick: The Love Language
Ranging from lo-fi, energetic acoustic tracks to gleaming songs rooted in pop, The Love Language’s new album, Baby Grand, got rolling with demos made in “a cavernous Virginia hammock factory” before the band’s relocation to the West Coast. Stuart McLamb’s lyrics are elevated by his effortless
ARTS Pick: Haiku Slam
Slam poetry gets a lot more fast-paced—not to mention, a lot shorter—with the Southern Gothic Futurist Haiku Slam. Participants must keep their poems to 17 syllables, as required by the original Japanese art form. Reigning champ Raven Mack hosts and competes, going head-to-head with a contender
The Spy Who Dumped Me gets smart in the end
Don’t judge The Spy Who Dumped Me by its first 20 minutes, because if you bail on what seems like another forgettable high-concept frenemy gross-out fest, you’ll miss the best hard-R comedy of the year since Game Night. Fueled by the terrific chemistry between stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon
Staunton Music Festival pushes past tradition
What do two cellists, one percussionist, and a tennis match have in common? The answer is “a lot,” if you ask UVA faculty member and distinguished percussionist I-Jen Fang. On Sunday at the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, as part of the Staunton Music Festival, Fang will be joined by
ARTS Pick: Halloween in August
You’ve heard of Christmas in July—now celebrate Halloween in August, and enjoy a serious night of monsters and music. The soundtrack is provided by the dark, appropriately creepy electronic music of Ships In The Night, along with deathrock/horror punk group The Brickbats (if these descriptors
Eze Amos exhibits ‘Cville People Everyday’
By now you might know his name. You’ve seen it before in these very pages. Maybe you’ve started to put a face to the name. You see him on the Downtown Mall, holding a camera, watching. He is freelance photographer Eze Amos, whose first photography exhibition, “Cville People Everyday,” opens
Album reviews: Vince Guaraldi, The Beths, The Love Language, Tony Molina, and Robbie Fulks & Linda Gail Lewis
Vince Guaraldi The Complete Warner Bros. -Seven Arts Recordings (Omnivore) In “Linus and Lucy,” Vince Guaraldi created one of the most universally beloved recordings of all time, but it’s hard to find his stuff besides A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack. Omnivore helps with this nifty two-
ARTS Pick: Daniel Bachman
The music of Daniel Bachman is known as American primitive guitar, but some may consider that a misnomer. The complex, plucked arrangements distinctive to the Fredericksburg native are anything but simple. Many of his songs stretch past the 10-minute mark, and some are entirely instrumental.
Electric connection: Golara Haghtalab partners with Computers4Kids to see the light
On an overcast and humid evening on the Downtown Mall, multi- media artist Golara Haghtalab seems to fill the Mudhouse with light. She recognizes a barista from when she worked there “a long time ago,” and though Haghtalab can’t remember his name at first, she still strikes up a spirited
First Fridays: August 3
“The root of my inspiration—pun intended—is firmly planted in the natural world,” says local artist Sam Gray. “When I’m feeling crazy, the best medicine is to go into the woods and be with the mosses, trees, herbs, fungi and critters,” she says. “I find a lot of magic in that connection.” That
Ascending dreamer: The Mountaintop at Heritage Theatre Festival is one for the heart
Fifty years after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, and several days before the first anniversary of last summer’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, UVA’s Heritage Theatre Festival unveiled its production of The Mountaintop, a play that reimagines the final hours of King’s life
ARTS Pick: Big country
Rob Cheatham is an ideal modern country artist—his twang echoes the sounds that currently dominate the genre, while his lyrics harken to the storytelling abilities of forebears like Willie Nelson or Merle Haggard and cover topics such as love, be it unrequited or shared, and hard drinking as a
Pale Blue Dot makes the unknown beautiful
Ever since he was a kid, Tony LaRocco has been enamored with cosmos—both the Carl Sagan show and the concept powering it, seeing the universe as a “well-ordered whole.” It’s an obsession that permeates his musical life, from lyrics to sound choices to the name of his band, Pale Blue Dot, a
Taking the lead: Fallout is an MI franchise standout
For a series where every installment feels more like a product of inevitability than inspiration, credit is due to the Mission: Impossible series for its commitment to one-upping itself. If the cost of entry is an insane Tom Cruise stunt show every few years that’s punctuated with some spy
David Cross’ cringe-worthy, cutting-edge humor
In stressful times, as the current American climate could be labeled, many people seek out comedy as a means of release. David Cross might seem like he fits that bill, but only if you can handle some seriously jarring jokes. Known for his “Arrested Development” role as the bumbling Tobias
The Lone Bellow succeeds collectively during upheaval
In many ways, you could say that indie rock trio The Lone Bellow’s third album title is biographical. Before recording Walk Into A Storm, released in fall of 2017, members of the group had to make a tough decision—wait for one of their own to check in and out of rehab before recording, or
ARTS Pick: Young Frankenstein
What if Dr. Frankenstein’s kid didn’t want to continue the family business? That’s the question posed in Young Frankenstein, the stage adaptation of the campy Mel Brooks classic film of the same name. Join Frederick “Fronk-en-steen” and his trusty assistant “Eye-gore,” who convinces the
ARTS Pick: Claire Lynch
You may not know Claire Lynch by name, but if you’ve ever listened to Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris or Linda Ronstadt, you likely know her voice. Lynch has provided backing vocals for musical greats while working on her solo career, penning innovative tunes that push the boundaries of what
The Equalizer 2 can’t match its predecessor
Denzel, by his presence alone, has the ability to make a bad movie good and a good movie great, and director Antoine Fuqua is best known for swinging for the stylistic fences on even the most boring dud of a story. That shared enthusiasm for craftsmanship is part of what made their previous
ARTS Pick: Hop Along
Frontwoman Frances Quinlan of Hop Along is the modern-day musical equivalent of Walt Whitman. Her poetic lyrics jump from brilliant and obscure to shockingly relatable in the space of a few notes. “Pale as a banshee sun / Think I should stop checking myself out in the windows of cars,” sings