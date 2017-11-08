ARTS Pick: Herron’s Entertainment Comedy Night

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Arts


11/08/17 at 5:53 AM

If laughter is the best medicine, then consider Herron’s Entertainment Comedy Night a health class from out of town. Composed of emerging comedians from New York City, these missionaries of hilarity dish out gut-busting tropes that are certain to heal frowny face outbreaks. Bent Theatre partners in the mad merriment by adding local stand-up to the bill.

Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11. $10-15, 8pm. Gorilla Theater, 1717 Allied Ln. 547-7986.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy