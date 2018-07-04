ARTS Pick: Harvey is a hare-brained tale

7/04/18 at 2:29 PM

Harvey gained notoriety through the 1950 Jimmy Stewart film, but the unusual comedy was originally written and performed as a Broadway play. Elwood P. Dowd is the protagonist, whose best friend is also the title character—a 6’3″ rabbit that only he can see. Dowd’s overbearing sister Veta attempts to cure her sibling of his apparent delusions, resulting in a wacky plot that captivates through charm and whimsy.

Through July 15. $15-35, times vary. Ruth Caplin Theatre, 109 Culbreth Rd. 924-3376.

