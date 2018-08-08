ARTS Pick: Halloween in August

You’ve heard of Christmas in July—now celebrate Halloween in August, and enjoy a serious night of monsters and music. The soundtrack is provided by the dark, appropriately creepy electronic music of Ships In The Night, along with deathrock/horror punk group The Brickbats (if these descriptors confuse you, think Misfits), and local acts Please Don’t Tell and DJ Jazzy Jerm. Costumes are encouraged, but maybe think twice before donning a tight mask or heavy cape—it is the hottest month of the year, after all.

Thursday, August 9. $7-10, 8:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.