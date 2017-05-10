ARTS Pick: Grant Gordy and Ross Martin

Billed as two of acoustic music’s most forward-thinking virtuoso guitarists, Grant Gordy and Ross Martin pick out bluegrass, jazz and American traditionals in flawless two-part guitar creations that have critics elated about the duo’s 2016 album, Year of the Dog. Bluegrass Today says, “The way Ross and Grant make jazz guitar work on acoustics is among the record’s most impressive features, done in a way that fans of more traditional folk guitar styles will surely appreciate.”

Saturday, May 13. $13-15, 6:30pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 817-2633.