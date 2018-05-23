ARTS Pick: Graham Stone takes his place in the folk scene

5/23/18 at 6:00 AM

Based in Richmond, folk singer-songwriter Graham Stone has been gaining traction as one of the region’s up-and-coming artists. His 2017 debut album, Until the Day, showcases Stone’s impressive scope of songwriting, and ranges from solo standards to full-band shredders—and while paying tribute to influences such as Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan, it also traverses the trail blazed by Thrice’s Dustin Kensrue.

Tuesday, May 29. Free, 8:30pm. The Garage, 100 E. Jefferson St. thegaragecville.com

