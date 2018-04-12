ARTS Pick: Gorilla Theater presents love stories that will make you think

Do you love stories? And not only the provocative ones, but the tales of the everyday and the mundane? Then Gorilla Theatre Productions has a seat for you at …Huh? A group of tale-swappers present tropes that they aren’t sure what to make of, and invites the audience to ponder with them. How these stories unfold will depend on listening ears and open minds to make sense of the ambiguous accounts.

Friday, April 13. $5, 8pm. Gorilla Theater, 171 Allied Ln., Suite B. 304-6723.