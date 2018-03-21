ARTS Pick: Going paleo at the Paramount

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Paleontologists meet puppeteers for a trip to Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live!, a theatrical journey through 65 million years of dino history told by life-like creatures that entertain as they educate. Kids will freak while parents geek. Publicity photo Paleontologists meet puppeteers for a trip to Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live!, a theatrical journey through 65 million years of dino history told by life-like creatures that entertain as they educate. Kids will freak while parents geek. Publicity photo
Arts


3/21/18 at 6:35 AM

Paleontologists meet puppeteers for a trip to Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live!, a theatrical journey through 65 million years of dino history told by life-like creatures that entertain as they educate. Kids will freak while parents geek.

Sunday, March 25. $14.75-49.75, 4pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy